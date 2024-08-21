54 Below to Present BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH Release Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway en Spanglish, the musical project by Florencia Cuenca and Jaime Lozano, is set to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an electrifying album release concert at the renowned 54 Below in New York City. The concert will take place on Sunday, September 22 at 7pm, offering an unforgettable evening of iconic contemporary tunes.

The Broadway en Spanglish concert will feature a stellar lineup of songs from popular musicals such as Hamilton, Waitress, Disney's Frozen, and more. Audiences can expect exciting new arrangements by the talented Jaime Lozano, bringing a fresh and vibrant Mexican flavor to these beloved Broadway hits.

As the album release approaches, fans can look forward to experiencing the magic of Broadway en Spanglish from the comfort of their homes. The highly anticipated album, produced by Concord Theatricals Recordings, will be available to the public on Friday, September 27. With a total of ten songs, including THE WIZARD AND I, SEASONS OF LOVE, and NEW YORK, NEW YORK, this album promises to captivate listeners with its unique interpretation of musical theater favorites.

Broadway en Spanglish is not only a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month but also a testament to the rich diversity and cultural fusion that defines American musical theater. The project, created by the Mexican couple, show's a Mexican twist on these iconic songs and adds a delightful twist, showcasing the universal appeal of Broadway music.

All are invited to support the Broadway en Spanglish project, which aims to bring the magic of theater to a wider audience. By incorporating the esteemed Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, the concert promises an authentic and captivating experience, appealing to fans of both Broadway and traditional Mexican music.

Broadway en Spanglish is a groundbreaking musical project that celebrates the diversity of American theater. Through innovative reinterpretations of contemporary Broadway hits, the project aims to bridge cultural gaps and showcase the universal appeal of musical theater. Led by the talented Florencia Cuenca and Jaime Lozano, Broadway en Spanglish is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of languages and musical styles.

Jaime Lozano is an accomplished musician, vocal coach, composer, arranger, orchestrator, musical producer, and musical theater director from Monterrey, Mexico who has been considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. Jaime was one of the five artists selected for the 2020 Joe's Pub Working Group. Jaime is currently working on his new album Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2, part of his project “Jaime Lozano and The Familia”. The Familia is a group of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers put together by Lozano to sing about their immigrant experience, songs and stories about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing their native land.

Florencia Cuenca, a Mexican singer-actor-writer-director with a lifetime of stage experience, will join Lozano on stage to deliver a bilingual performance like no other. Cuenca's passion for the arts and her deep connection to her Mexican heritage will shine through as she brings a fresh perspective to these beloved show tunes. Her dynamic presence and captivating voice are sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

