54 Below to Celebrate Pride Month With Lea DeLaria's BRUNCH IS GAY & More

54 BELOW will honor the LGBTQ+ performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Pride Month. Join us in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form as we present a spectacular line up of shows including Lea DeLaria: Brunch Is Gay, Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist, feat. Mauricio Martínez, and Peachez Iman Cummings: Have You Considered Therapy? Feat. Taylor Iman Jones and more! Tickets can be purchased online.

SING THE RAINBOW: SONGS BY GAYS, SUNG BY GAYS – JUNE 1 AT 9:30PM

Em Harnett & Patrick Mizzoni and their groundbreaking, colorful and proud ensemble are so excited to bring this medley of iconic, historical, and contemporary LGBTQ artists back to 54 Below for the second time! Directed and produced by Em Harnett and Patrick Mizzoni, Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a spunky evening paying homage to LGBTQ song writers through the ages. This cabaret features songs like “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman all the way to “Pray” by Sam Smith. Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a cutting edge concert that helps broaden the horizons of what the LGBTQ experience looks like. Join us for this diverse and captivating performance with voices that need to be heard!

Featuring Marissa DiGennaro [she/her], Jerrod Ganesh [they/them], Aiyana Greene [she/her], Em Harnett [they/them], Skylar Jeffries [she/her], Spencer Lombardo [she/her], Thomas Lynch [he/they], Aidy McKeon [he/him], Tré McLeod [he/him], Patrick Mizzoni [he/she/they], Ashley Morton [she/her], Felicity Mundy [she/her], Rachel Parker [she/her], Sarah Pendergrass [she/her], Maya Santiago [she/they], and Tyqaun [he/they].

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY – JUNE 2 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let's face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo' from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She will be starring in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

Featuring special guest Bitch (Bitchcraft)

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTOR THERAPY SINGS THE PROM! – JUNE 4 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver‘s Actor Therapy is back at 54 Below to sing the score of the musical THE PROM, featuring music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, The Prom follows four well-intentioned (and out-of-work) Broadway actors as they travel to conservative Edgewater, Indiana and attempt to help a lesbian student who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to their high school prom. The original production was a New York Times Critics' Pick described as “a joyful hoot…that makes you believe in musical comedy again” and Actor Therapy's Concert version is sure to bring all the high-belting, high-energy queer frivolity you need to kick off your Pride month!

Produced and directed by Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (35MM: The 10th Anniversary Concert, Spring Awakening in Concert, Hair in Concert, Legally Blonde in Concert; all at 54 Below), Actor Therapy Sings The Prom will feature a number of fabulous Actor Therapy students and alumni performing alongside musical director Jason Wetzel (Broadway's Into the Woods, After Midnight) on the piano with a 4-piece band.

Featuring Derek Alexander, Marin Asnes, Dylan Berkshire, Ryan Bronston, Sarah Armstrong Brown, Mackenzie Bruen, Winter Commander, Madeline Dalton, Hannah Feldstein, Meghan Fitton, Emily Foley, Marley Hall, Hays Hankinson, Charlie Keegan James, Betty Kasper, Kamryn Koerner, Nachi Lederer, Tori Jade Lopez, Wilson Loucks, Ryan Lynch, Ashley Nicole Martin, Paris Martino, Grace McGovern, Anne E. Miele, Avery Morgan, Matthew Morón, Mariah Muehler, Willie Naess, Sydney Noller, Tommy Page, Emily Ricalde, Marissa Pyron Rico, Renée Sabrina, SteFannie Savoy, Sydney Jo Schneider, Adele Simms, Tru Stites, Samantha Streich, Charlotte Topp, Haylee Weatherly, Donté Wilder, and more stars to be announced!

Actor Therapy was created in 2012 by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact, Darling) and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked) as a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC today. For more information, check us out at www.actortherapynyc.com or follow us @actortherapynyc.

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY HITS: GAY EDITION – A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION – JUNE 6 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In celebration of Pride Month, join us at 54 Below for a special night of the most flamboyant, unapologetic, and fierce Broadway tunes from musicals such as Falsettos, Kinky Boots, Rent, and more! You will sing and dance along to Broadway hits such as “The Games I Play,” “Hold Me in Your Heart,” and “Seasons of Love.” There will also be a twist! We will be reviving songs from some of your Broadway show favorites and interpreting them through a queer lens. This will be a night full of stunning New York City performers and vocalists reimagining musical favorites and taking you on a journey through the ages of the funniest, saddest, but most importantly, inspiring queer-based musicals that have graced the Broadway stages. Channel your inner queen or king and get ready to slay the night away with us!

Produced by David Medina.

Music directed by Louis Josephson (Off-Broadway: Relapse: A New Musical composer).

Featuring Sami Blake, Emma Dahlin, Alexandra Rose DeAngelis, Casey Esbin, Fernando Garcia, J. Gianchetti, JQ Hennessy, Louis Josephson, Emilie Leyes, Markus Mann, Lauren McCoig, Anania Williams, and Damon Robert Williams.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NONBINARY FINERY – JUNE 7 AT 9:30PM

Come celebrate Pride and gender non-conformity at Broadway's Supper Club with Nonbinary Finery! This brand-new concert features an all nonbinary and gender non-conforming cast sharing their own stories and experiences through song and speech. Featuring music from all across the musical spectrum (Broadway, pop, folk, and more) and a cast of Broadway's alumni and rising stars, Nonbinary Finery highlights both the importance and impact of queer voices, specifically those that transcend beyond the binary. Join the cast in celebrating the best time of year with an evening of heartfelt and inspirational storytelling!

Producer Sarah Burke (they/he) is a multi-hyphenate visual & performing artist. Their performing and producing acts have been critically-acclaimed on such platforms as Cabaret Scenes and Theater Pizzazz. Past performers of Burke's shows have accrued credits from television (“Severance,” CBS, Nickelodeon) and stage (Lincoln Center, Town Hall, 54 Below). He continuously strives to create work that highlights queer & trans storytelling, all while making theatre more accessible to all.

Music direction by James Rushin – he/she (Freestyle Love Supreme).

Featuring Jade Amber (she/her), Sarah Burke (they/he), Jonathan Chisolm (they/them), Yan-Carlos Diaz (he/she), Katryna Marttala (they/them), Rhiannon Nichelle (she/they), Ezra Noel (they/them), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (they/he/it), and Donté Wilder (he/she).

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PEACHEZ IMAN CUMMINGS: HAVE YOU CONSIDERED THERAPY? FEAT. TAYLOR IMAN JONES & MORE! – JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

Peachez Iman Cummings is thrilled to make their 54 Below and NYC solo concert debut with Have You Considered Therapy? After winning season 23 of “Worst Cooks in America” and being featured in Hulu hit, “Drag Me to Dinner,” as well as basking in the glow of 5 years as a staple of the NYC drag scene; Peachez is ready to peel back the make-up and wigs and introduce you to the storyteller that they truly are. Directed by Keirsten Nicole Hodgens (Six) and featuring some of Broadway's up and coming Black Excellence Artists such as Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six), Isaiah Tyrell Boyd (The Book of Mormon), and Blu Allen (MJ the Musical), travel through the journey of self-discovery that only NYC can provide.

Peachez is NYC's Juiciest obsession. Peachez is focused on using her platform to highlight Black queens in the city's seemingly monochromatic nightlife scene. Pairing high energy performance with a clear point of view, Peachez will feed your mind, body, and soul. They have appeared on The Food Network, Hulu, NBC, Logo, MTV and have been profiled in Vogue, W, Paper, The New York Times, “Good Morning America,” Inside Edition, just to name a few. Their career has expanded the realms of television, theater, music, and film, selling out shows across the world. IG: Peachez.NYC.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I HATE THE SOUTH, BUT I LOVE YOU: THE SONGS OF LAIN WALLS – JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for I Hate the South, But I Love You: The Songs of Lain Walls, a side-splitting evening featuring the works of BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards-nominated composer, librettist, and lyricist Lain Walls. With a night full of celebrating and embracing queer identities while featuring songs about love, loss, and youth – with titles like, “Gay Virginity” and “Community Theatre Show,” Lain's colorful harmonies, witty lyrics, and sardonic characters will have you crying because you're laughing so hard and laughing because you're crying so hard, in an almost cyclical actuality of passionate emotion. Produced by Elisabeth Nordeen (Redefining Femme Fatale at 54 Below) and featuring a budding cast of talented artists performing the work of an up-and-coming musical theater writer, this is a show you won't want to miss!

Featuring Katrina Edwards, Haley Jane Massey, Jake Rizzi, Will Tully, Mike Vigilante, Cady “CJ” Walls, and Cameron Walls.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST, FEAT. MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ & ROBBIE ROZELLE! – JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“A Party Wrapped In A Rock Concert Tied Up With A Rainbow Ribbon.”- BroadwayWorld

Robert Bannon, as seen on “Saturday Night Live,” “Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of The Roundtable returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE for the second year in a row with Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist. The night will share his personal journey, set to music, including his Pride anthem “I Think He Knew” that you know and love.

Last year, BroadwayWorld proclaimed, ” Bannon's vocals were insane, his guests were magical, and the whole night was a big gay disco party not soon to be forgotten.” You will laugh, you might even cry, dance, & sing, but one thing is you will definitely leave ready to share your PRIDE!. 50% Diva Tribute. 50% Rock Concert. 100% PARTY!

Featuring Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) and Robbie Rozelle.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE JUDY AND BARBRA SHOW! FEAT. SUMMER ORLANDO AND BARBRA JOAN STREETSAND – JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

New England's #1 live singing Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand impersonators Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand make their 54 below debut in The Judy and Barbra Show! Summer and Babs have taken this critically acclaimed show through New England, NYC, Florida, Rehoboth Beach, and across the US bringing Judy and Babs to life through music, story, and song. Summer was handpicked by the producers of the film “Judy” to be one of their promotional Judy's on the red carpet and is also the first male actor to play the role of Dorothy in a licensed production of The Wizard of Oz in the world. Streetsand has won many regional awards including entertainer of the year.

This fully scripted and all live singing cabaret stage show full of rip-roaring comedy, scintillating solos, and dazzling duets will leave you begging for more. Featuring classics like: “Don't rain on my parade,” “The Trolley song,” “My Man,” and “Over the Rainbow,” you'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll swear you're seeing the real thing! This promises to give the audience everything they'd expect from a Garland and Streisand show and a little more than they didn't know they needed in a one night only reunion with Judy and Barbra.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY TO BENEFIT 54 BELOW – JUNE 16 AT 7PM

It's the Great White Way's biggest night and you're invited to celebrate at 54 Below. Join us in Broadway's Living Room and celebrate theater's most glamorous event at our annual American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards Viewing Party benefitting 54 Below.

Portions of the proceeds from this evening will go towards 54 Below's Ticket Subsidy Program and many other Educational Initiatives, allowing us to open our doors to an economically diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Come out and watch the ceremony on our large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner as you cheer on your favorite nominees and predict the winners.

The evening begins with a pre-show event at 6:30pm on Pluto TV, followed by the main ceremony at 8pm on CBS direct from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater hosted by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose. As usual the show is expected to feature performances from the nominated musicals.

Back by popular demand, all guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony Award Winning predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses.

Your benefit ticket includes a glass of prosecco, unlimited soft drinks, and a three course meal.

35 Below Bar Seating: $100 (includes $1.50 in fees). Main Dining Room: $200 (includes $1.50 in fees). Ringside: $250 (includes $1.50 in fees). Premium: $300 (includes $1.50 in fees)

IVAN CHRISTOPHER: FREEDOM SONG – JUNE 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ivan Christopher makes his 54 Below debut in Freedom Song, a Juneteenth journey through R&B, blues, spirituals, and gospel. Featuring some of your favorite classics as well as original music by Ivan Christopher and Dionne McClain-Freeney (Park Slope: 1976, The Cotillion, This One Girl's Story), the show will be a celebration of hope and perseverance. Come prepared to sing, clap, cry, and shout during this unforgettable evening!

Ivan Christopher grew up a church kid in Philadelphia, PA, where his love for gospel music was enriched by the sounds of R&B and jazz in the car on the way to school, classical violin lessons on the weekends, and the occasional hip hop he snuck on the radio in the basement with his brother. It is those influences, coupled with rock and college a cappella, that would shape his vocal stylings. But it would be his journey toward accepting himself as a gay man, and the tragic loss of his beloved grandmother, that would compel him to become a songwriter, penning lyrics that express his belief in the perseverance of joy through life's hardships. To hear Ivan Christopher is to hear the voice of one who has truly been tried in the fire, but has “come out as pure gold.”

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S A DRAG!: PRIDE MONTH EDITION – JUNE 21 AT 9:30PM

Tara Bull, alongside an all drag artist cast, is excited to host Broadway's a Drag! Tara will be joined by a variety of New York's best drag queens with drag pianist extraordinaire, Lyra Vega, who will perform some of Broadway's classic hits live at the fabulous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Tara Bull, Broadway's a Drag is a collection of theatre's greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: by drag queens. From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have all of Broadway covered… in glitter! Come see Broadway like you've never seen it before.

Featuring Mercy Be, Dreama Belle, Tara Bull, Corma Kelley, Creatine Price, Gina Tonic, Lyra Vega, Wesley, and WorshipHER.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IF/THEN: CELEBRATING THE SONGS WITH MEMBERS OF THE ORIGINAL BROADWAY COMPANY – JUNE 24 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Let your “Map of New York” lead you to 54 Below for a celebration of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's 2014 Broadway musical IF/THEN. Join original Broadway cast members as they share memories from the production, as well as sing from the beautiful Tony Award-nominated score once again for New York audiences. The evening is produced by Brent McCreary and directed by IF/THEN Associate Director David Alpert. Music direction by Carmel Dean.

Featuring Miguel Cervantes, Jenn Colella, Marc de la Cruz, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Klemons, Janet Krupin, Tyler McGee, Anthony Rapp, Ryann Redmond, James Snyder, and Jason Tam.

Joined by Damien Bassman on drums, Alec Berlin on guitar, and Brian Hamm on bass.

If/Then is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

For the 7pm performance: $117 cover charge (includes $12 in fees). $176.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CHAPPELL ROAN – JUNE 26 AT 9:30PM

Chappell Roan will not appear at this performance.

In honor of Pride Month, Callista Jade and Andrea Grossi-Benitez and their Pink Pony Club members are proud to celebrate the beloved, gen-Z, queer legend-in-the-making, Chappell Roan at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Jade and Grossi-Benitez, 54 Sings Chappell Roan is an ode to the Midwest Pop Princess, her eccentric 80s influences, and her tellings of what it means to be a queer woman in this day and age. Featuring hits “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Red Wine Supernova,” these girls, gays, and theys will make you “HOT TO GO!” to this show!

Featuring Botanica, John El-Jor, Andrea Grossi-Benitez, Mia Cherise Hall, Callista Jade, Trey Jolly, Molly Kavanaugh, Sarah Pansing, Ren Parker, Alex Shunnarah, and Zoe Smith.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: PRIDE EDITION – JUNE 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join New York City's rising artists at 54 Below as we celebrate Pride month with *our* take on Broadway music that we all know and love… maybe a little too much! Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List: PRIDE EDITION is bound to be a night of pride and joy as we dive into some musical theater classics reimagined and share the power they hold to tell different stories in this new age. You won't want to miss this celebration of love and queer joy!

Music direction by Mike Vigilante, with Joshua Turchin on piano. Assistant production by Lydia Cox.

Featuring Rachel Arianna, Dawson Blackburn, Oliver Blythe, Addison Clover, Emery Cunningham, Ty Evans, Julia Fankhauser, Bella Ferber, Bella Fisher, Milena Gravante, Melvin Gray Jr, Delaney Horton, Katie Howard, Toni Huegel, Elodie Jason, Paige Lord, Katryna Marttala, Bea Mienik, Maeve Nielsen, Kaden Potak, Maddie Quart, Jake Reinstein, Chloe Selavka, Nikki Stitak, and Keith Weiss.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – JUNE 30 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Isn't It Queer? Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride.

It's that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the second time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim's music? Host Rob Maitner (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer accompanies some of today's most fabulous out performers. It's the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it's time to remind people that we're still here!

Stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE IT GAY: A PRIDE CELEBRATION – JULY 1 AT 7PM

Cornerstone Creative Co., featuring the direction of Emmy Daniels, Haley Keizur, and Torie Brown, is thrilled to make their New York and 54 Below debut. Created with the purpose of uniting people of faith and diverse sexualities, Cornerstone Creative Co. hopes to celebrate and uplift often unheard voices and illuminate intersectionality of identity. Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration will bring together a cast of Broadway alumni and rising stars- and will feature your favorite musical theater classics, but Make. Them. Gay.

For one night, straight is not the standard. Performances will shine a light on pre-existing queer subtext or genderbend to fruity perfection. With selections that range from Wicked's “What Is This Feeling,” sung through a sapphic lens, to an mlm rendition of Waitress's “You Matter to Me,” Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration is a reclamation of the art that shaped us. As a special Pride Month “extension,” one day into July, join us for a joyful exploration of love on stage, in all of its hues, for all the gays!

Featuring Celina James, Kevin Matthew Taylor, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

BROADWAY HITS: GAY EDITION – A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION June 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

I HATE THE SOUTH, BUT I LOVE YOU: THE SONGS OF LAIN WALLS June 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST June 14 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

IVAN CHRISTOPHER: FREEDOM SONG June 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: PRIDE EDITION June 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED June 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

