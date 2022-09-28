54 Below Will Present Benefit Concert for Quentin Oliver Lee Featuring Tamar Greene, Lindsay Roberts & More

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club will present Quentin Oliver Lee (Phantom in Phantom of the Opera National Tour, Oratorio for Living Things, Caroline, or Change and Prince of Broadway) in a barn-raising send up of one of New York's brightest stars. Join us with a host of Broadway favorites - Tamar Greene (George Washington, Hamiltom), Lindsay Roberts (cast of Phantom), Joy Hermalyn (Caroline, or Change), Trista Moldovan (Christine and Carlotta, Phantom), Cicily Daniels (Once on this Island Revival), Baily McCall (Jenna National Tour of Waitress), Treston Henderson (Ain't Too Proud to Beg National Tour) and many more - as we showcase a dazzling array of musical theatre's most uplifting and inspiring numbers in benefit of Quentin's recent cancer diagnosis. We think we will be lucky enough to have Quentin join us on stage as well! Proceeds from the evening will go to help support Quentin and his family as he undergoes medical treatments for his fight against cancer.

The evening will be led by Eric Sorrels as Musical Director and pianist and will be joined by percussionist Aaron Drescher and J. Murray on bass. The benefit has been organized by Opportune Productions led by Katy Wolfe (www.katywolfe.com) as well as friends and family of Quentin and Angela Lee Graham(Quentin's spouse).

A Benefit for Quentin Oliver Lee plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 7pm and 9:30pm. There is a $30-90 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets are available here. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646)476-3551.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.