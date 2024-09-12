54 Below Celebrates Halloween With Broadway Villains And More!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will celebrate the spooky season this October with a spectacular line up of shows including Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains, Jennifer's Body-The Unofficial Musical: Songs Inspired by the Cult Classic, and Season of the Witch. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/Halloween.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the Halloween spirit by coming dressed in their most creative and chilling costumes.

HOLLYWEEN FEATURING HOLLY HARKNESS AND HER HAUNTING HUSSIES – OCTOBER 2 AT 9:30PM

Join us for 54 Below's spookiest, ookiest, and cookiest show yet. Local New York Drag Queen/Enchantress, Holly Harkness, has summoned a plethora of haunting homosexuals to perform some iconic Halloween tunes. Directed, produced, and hosted by Miss Harkness herself, this show is a campy yet vampy cabaret featuring spooky songs of the stage and screen. You may also bear witness to a few gag-worthy lip-sync performances from local drag artists that will make you scream. So creep on down, but be warned: those who dare enter may not make it out ALIVE!!!! MWAHAHAHA!!!!!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LET'S BE BAD: CELEBRATING BROADWAY VILLAINS – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

After a sold-out and spellbinding first performance, Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains brings you an encore of spine-chilling renditions of Broadway's most iconic villain songs! From Evillene in The Wiz to Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, Broadway has captured the thrill of villains who we love to hate. Featuring the talents of Broadway veterans and rising stars alike, we invite you to a bewitching time you won't want to miss! Hosted by BwaySHO.

Produced by Rissa Lavilla.

Directed by Matthew B. Cullen.

Written, co-produced, and co-directed by Kaitlin Rowan.

Production assisted by Mateo Gutierrez.

Music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

Featuring Jaime Lyn Beatty, Kate Coffey, Red Concepción, Pasquale Crociata, Nesziah Dennis, Cara Rose DiPietro, Jasmine Forsberg, Erin Kommor, Chani Maisonet, Heather Makalani, Diane Phelan, Jana Prentiss, Andrea Prestinario, and Julio Rey.

Joined by Lexi Bodick on bass, Alex Petti on guitar, and Emmanuel Solano on drums.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENNIFER'S BODY-THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL: SONGS INSPIRED BY THE CULT CLASSIC – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

It's the cult classic film you know and love… but this time in musical form!

Using a mix of pop punk, rock, and R&B, Jennifer's Body: The Unofficial Musical tells a cautionary tale about what happens when the stunning high school senior, Jennifer, is possessed by a demon. With the high school's boys beginning to turn up half-eaten, Jennifer's bookworm friend, Needy starts to suspect something isn't right with her best friend…She's hotter and meaner than ever and has an insatiable hunger…Can Needy stop these gruesome killings and save her best friend?

Come listen to this wicked collection of original songs created by Kiaya Scott (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, “Law & Order: Organized Crime”) and Sis Thee Doll (“American Horror Story”) and take a bite of this high school horror story! Cast to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

“Twihard! captured something magical, a hilarious, loving, musically gorgeous tribute and riff to a series that means a lot to a lot of people.” –Chicago Tribune

Twihard! A Twilight Unauthorized Parody Musical from Otherworld Theatre is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist. Twihard! sinks its teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, all while poking fun at the supernatural world we've come to adore featuring songs such as “Lion and the Lamb,” “Skin of a Killer,” “Daddy-Off,” “Twihard!,” “It's the Mullens,” “Sacrifice,” “Hunter,” “Classroom. Angst,” and “Crepusculi.” So hop on, spider monkey, and we'll see you at 54 Below!

Book and lyrics by director Tiffany Keane Schaefer, with score and music direction by Brian Rasmussen. Produced by Otherworld Theatre.

Featuring Rachel Arianna, Collin Borisenko, Cosmo Coniglio, Casey Huls, Nicholas Ian, Maxwell Peters, Trey Plutnicki, Lena Simone, Viv Vaeth, Ginny Weant, and Kyra Young.

Joined by Brian Rasmussen on piano

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! HALLOWEEN EDITION – OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you'll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget!

Join us in October for a special Halloween-themed edition of the show, produced/hosted by Zach Kelley and Katherine Schaber.

Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Abigail Aldridge, Bernie Baldassaro, Sarah Coleman, Cara Rose DiPietro, Katie Gray, Collin Hancock, Jataria Heyward, Lauren Johnson, Jesse Rae Jordan, Katryna Marttala, Jade McLeod, Sean McManus, Alec Nevins, Jenna San Antonio, Ivan Cecil Walks, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PROM NIGHT IN HELL – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Prom Night in Hell is an immersive cabaret that combines the excitement of a high school prom with the dark twists of a thrilling storyline, which is a combination of Carrie, Rocky Horror, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family. This show features an array of talented performers who will deliver heart-wrenching ballads and explosive anthems, exploring themes of love, revenge, and transformation. The evening promises to be an electrifying Halloween-time blend of drama and music, perfect for fans of intense and immersive theater experiences. Join us for an unforgettable night where the allure of prom meets the chilling undercurrents of a suspenseful tale.

Produced by Dominick Raffaele.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WISE WOMEN: A HALLOWEEN MUSICAL – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night celebrating Halloween, witches, and a musical concert of The Wise Women – the TRUE story of the author's 11th great-grandmother, Winifred Holman and her daughter, who were accused, jailed, tried, and acquitted of witchcraft in 1600 Salem, MA… and then went on to successfully sue their accusers for defamation.

Featuring the city's top talent, this musical concert is produced by Mills Theatrical, LLC and directed by the show's creative team members Alison Holman and Christopher Iain Blair.

www.wisewomenthemusical.com

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SEASON OF THE WITCH, FEAT Taylor Iman Jones & MORE! – OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30PM

This October, immerse yourself in an enchanting night of music at 54 Below with Season of the Witch, featuring Mikayla Petrilla (“SNL”) alongside a stellar lineup of Broadway performers. Join us for a tribute to the iconic “witchy women” of rock and roll, celebrating the spellbinding sounds of legendary artists who have bewitched audiences for decades.

Experience the haunting melodies and powerful anthems of Stevie Nicks, Dusty Springfield, Kate Bush, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Patti Smith, Lorde, Nina Simone, Peggy Lee, Patsy Cline, Bonnie Raitt, Cat Power, Sinéad O'Connor, Björk, and more. Each performance will transport you to a world of magic and mystery, where the ethereal and the extraordinary collide.

With captivating vocals and spellbinding arrangements, 54 Below will conjure an unforgettable evening that pays homage to these formidable women and their timeless contributions to music. Don't miss your chance to be part of this bewitching celebration at 54 Below.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be enchanted by Season of the Witch – a night where the spirit of rock and roll's most mystical women comes alive!

Co-produced by John Adam and Victoria Bost.

Featuring Hannah Beatt, Amy Jo Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Mikayla Petrilla, Eleri Ward, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by John Adam on guitar.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPIRITS AND SOUNDS: A HALLOWEEN CONCERT FEATURING Maria Wirries AND EHIME ORA – OCTOBER 31 AT 7PM

Join Broadway actress and swamp witch Maria Wirries on All Hallows Eve as she guides you through a sound bath of healing, discovery, and magic in Spirits and Sounds: A Halloween Concert. Featuring new “spirit-full” arrangements of songs you may know, soundscapes you may be less familiar with, and mindful meditations as we wind down into the darker days of the year, this ceremony will offer you time to manifest but also seek gratitude for the bountiful harvests we have received this year. With guest star Ehime Ora, author of Ancestors Said: 365 Introspections for Emotional Healing Through African Philosophy, artistic curation, and ancestral technology, come share in the magic this Halloween.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a spook-tacular evening featuring an electrifying lineup of performers from both Broadway and your favorite national tours in The Spooky Spectacular! This one-night-only event will feature spellbinding renditions of your favorite songs from shows like Beetlejuice, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, and more – all sure to give you chills and thrills!

Produced by Sydney Stephan, the evening will be brimming with theatrical magic, culminating in a costume contest where the most creative audience member could find themselves taking the stage alongside these incredible artists. Whether you're a fan of haunting melodies or show-stopping numbers, this cabaret promises a bewitching night of entertainment that you won't want to miss!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

