54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME 1: THE GENRE GAME is Coming to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Below DUELS Volume 1: The Genre Game on August 19th, 2025, at 9:30 pm. Joshua Turchin, Julia Schade, and their ensemble of performers will duel it out at 54 Below!

Broadway's about to be changed "For Good." Get ready for Volume I of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by dueling music directors and pianists Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There's "A Whole New World" to discover, so grab your tickets and get ready to duel! Musical direction by Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade.

The cast features Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story National Tour), Julia Schade (Six OBC Broadway, The Perfect Fit, Chicago: Six, Peter Pan, Madagascar), Ezekiel Andrew (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Josie Axelson, Swayam Bhatia ("Zombies 4", "Mighty Ducks: Game Changers", Really Rosie), TyNia Brandon (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Heart of Rock and Roll, Some Like It Hot, Beautiful), Tsilala Brock (Suffs, The Book of Mormon National Tour), Sydney Chan (A Christmas Story National Tour, The King and I National Tour), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd, Hamilton National Tour), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime). Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Austin Elle Fisher (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire), Charlie Flaherty, Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme, Forbidden Broadway), Caroline Howard (A Christmas Story National Tour), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose ("Canada's Got Talent"), Clark Mantilla (Holy Rollers), Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, Act One, Elf National Tour), Devon Meddock, Ariel Neydavoud (The Secret Garden, The Visitor), Jacob Pham (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Isabella Scolaro, Alexa Ramos Seda, Jason Shaffer, and Ahmad K. Simmons.

The band consists of Joshua Turchin (keys and synth), Julia Schade (piano), Peter Douskalis (guitar and banjo), Luke Woodle (drums), Joan Chew (bass), Betty Kean (reeds), and Devon Meddock (trumpet).

54 Below DUELS Volume 1: The Genre Game plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 19th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.