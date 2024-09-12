35th New York Cabaret Convention Returns This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's long since become the musical milestone of autumn in New York City, but now -- in its astounding 35th anniversary year -- the annual Cabaret Convention of the Mabel Mercer Foundation can only be termed “jubilant” as well. Once again, Jazz at Lincoln Center's spectacular Frederick P. Rose Hall plays host to primary and principal exponents of the Great Popular Songbook, and more than 75 performers will take the Rose Theater stage across Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings, October 22-24.

Each 6 p.m. performance boasts an individual theme, cast, and repertoire, as – in Mabel Mercer's honor -- Broadway at West 60th Street once more becomes the cynosure of Manhattan nightlife.

All three concerts offer a different mélange of words-and-music. Tuesday brings “Put On a Happy Face” – A Celebration of Charles Strouse and includes that composer's melodies from such triumphant theater scores as Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, Applause, and Golden Boy. (The annual Julie Wilson Award, underwritten by Peter and Linda Hanson, will be presented during this show, as well.) On the second night, a nonpareil singer, musician, and legend is warmly remembered in “I'm In Love Again” with Bobby Short – A Centennial Celebration. For decades, Short was “at home” at the Café Carlyle and in countless clubs and boites around the world. His tribute will be selected from the Short songbook of material by Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh, Cole Porter, and Stephen Sondheim . . . among others. (Two additional yearly Foundation honors will be proffered during these proceedings: The Donald F. Smith Award, underwritten by Adela and Larry Elow and presented to Mark Nadler, and The Mabel Mercer Award.) The third and final evening of the Convention takes both its title and topic from Peter Allen and Carole Bayer Sager's 1974 hit, “Everything Old Is New Again.” The accompanying songalog covers well over a century of classic and present-day standards – everything from “The Kerry Dance” to “Anticipation,” “The Girl from Ipanema,” “The Ladies Who Lunch” -- and “Lady of Spain”!

Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci cohost the Strouse jamboree; Natalie Douglas is compere for the Bobby Short salutation, and KT Sullivan emcees the finale. (A list of those performing each evening may be found below.) All four delightedly anticipate their presentations: Harnar exults that ninety-six-year-old Strouse plans to be on hand on October 22. Ms. Douglas, who serves as director of education for The Mabel Mercer Foundation, wholeheartedly recalls, “From the moment this Los Angeles girl fell in love with NYC (thanks to old movies & TV shows) – and even though I was growing up 3,000 miles away from what seemed like the Promised Land – it became clear to me that Mr. Short was the very definition of New York sophistication. I sought out everything I could find about him, his music, and his inimitable style. Just wait till you see and hear this abundance of brilliance, beauty, and talent we've got to celebrate him.”

In turn, Ms. Sullivan -- who has served as Creative Director of (and the force behind) the Foundation for the past dozen years – gratefully reiterates a recently received paean from a regular attendee. “He defined the Cabaret Convention as ‘the best entertainment value in New York City,' and went on, ‘A lot of people don't understand its significance. Between the choice of prices and range of performers, we can sample dozens of singers across three nights -- and then make up our minds as to whose cabaret acts we want to catch'.” Sullivan adds, with quiet but obvious pride, “And we haven't raised our ticket prices in more than two decades.”

Tickets for all three 2024 evenings are priced at $100 (prime orchestra), $50 (orchestra and mezzanine) and $25 (balcony); they go on sale via Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, September 3rd and are available in three different ways: In Person: Jazz At Lincoln Center Box Office, located within the Shops at Columbus Circle, Broadway at 60th Street, on the ground floor. Hours: Monday -- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (During ticketed performances, the Box Office will remain open an additional half-hour after the scheduled start time of the show.) Online: Tickets may be purchased online 24 hours a day, seven-days-a-week, from the website: www.jazz.org. Or by Phone: 212 721-6500 CenterCharge (Open daily, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.) All times above listed are EDT. On the day of the performance, tickets are available via jazz.org and by phone until 3 p.m. Thereafter, please visit the Box Office.

