10 Videos To Get Us Hot To See STRINGS ON FIRE By Marissa Licata at Chelsea Table + Stage March 5th

The virtuosa violinist is bringing her hit show downtown.

Mar. 02, 2023  

10 Videos To Get Us Hot To See STRINGS ON FIRE By Marissa Licata at Chelsea Table + Stage March 5th Violin virtuosa Marissa Licata has been taking the small venue stages by storm ever since her decision to become front woman of her own band. With a series of sold-out shows at Birdland and repeated invitations to appear in the much-lauded variety shows Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY and THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher, Licata has been wowing audiences and building a following. Even as she was playing in the pit on Broadway in 1776, Marissa continued to make these personal appearances that set the stages of Birdland ablaze.

Well, now, Marissa and her band will charge Chelsea Table + Stage with STRINGS ON FIRE and Broadway World Cabaret is counting the days and counting down videos.

Get tickets to see Marissa Licata and The Ragtag Collection in STRINGS ON FIRE at Chelsea Table + Stage on March 5th at 7 pm HERE.

See the Marissa Licata website HERE.

Read Michael Walters' interview with Marissa Licata HERE.

1. Despacito

2. Amame O Matame

3. Game of Thrones Theme

4. The Lineup With Susie Mosher

5. Live at Scullers

6. Jim Caruso's Cast Party

7. The Storm

8. Three Days Before Lockdown At The Lineup (With Jim Caruso)

9. Queen of the Damned

10. Faces in the Crowd showcase




