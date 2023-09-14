10 Videos To Celebrate The Return of James Beaman When LIVED EXPERIENCE Plays The Triad

Twenty years later, Award winning cabaret star returns to the nightclub stage.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 2 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Review: BENNETT AND BARTON SONG SALON At Pangea A Fun And Relaxing Open Mic Night Photo 4 Bennett And Barton Bring The Sweet To SONG SALON

10 Videos To Celebrate The Return of James Beaman When LIVED EXPERIENCE Plays The Triad

10 Videos To Celebrate The Return of James Beaman When LIVED EXPERIENCE Plays The Triad In the Nineties, James Beaman lived on the cabaret stage.  One of Manhattan's most industrious artists of the era, Beaman was well-known for shows in which he impersonated (to perfection) the legendary Lauren Bacall and the one and only Marlene Dietrich.  His artistry was widely respected and one day he went onstage without the wig and won a MAC Award for his duo show with Goldie Dver, Crazy World - a Leslie Bricusse tribute show.  And then Jamie was gone.  The small venue artist became a big stage employee, acting in National Tours of Broadway shows, regional productions of Shakespeare classics, and plying his craft through the art of saying lines, rather than reciting patter.

Well, Beaman is back.  

On October 19th and 26th James Beaman will play The Triad Theatre with LIVED EXPERIENCE, a memoir theater piece that will look back on his life, his life on the stage, and the years he spent as a female impersonator.  

In honor of Jamie's return to the cabaret stage, Broadway World Cabaret has gathered together a set of videos that show Beaman behind the scenes, in the spotlight, and detailing some of his career highlights in cabaret and that which the people call "The Legitimate Stage."  

Enjoy our video roundup below and reserve seats for either of the 9:30 pm performances of LIVED EXPERIENCE by visiting the Triad website HERE.

The October 26th performance (coincidentally Beaman's birthday) will be live streamed.  THIS is the link to access the live stream.  

1.  Illusions

2.  In Conversation With Armand Marchand

3.  One For My Baby

4.  Is Anybody There

5.   Star Quality 

6.  Nice Work If You Can Get It

7.  The Laziest Gal In Town

8.  Becoming John Adams

9.  Nice Work If You Can Get It

10.  Crazy World



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Linda Eder to Return to 54 Below in February Photo
Linda Eder to Return to 54 Below in February

54 BELOW will welcome back the incomparable Linda Eder on February 6, 13, & 17 at 7pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Aaron Tveit to Perform on New Year’s Eve at 54 Below Photo
Aaron Tveit to Perform on New Year’s Eve at 54 Below

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit will bring his brand new show to 54 Below on New Year's Eve! Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Donna Marie Hayes Comes To The Cutting Room To Launch New Book These Broken Roads Photo
Donna Marie Hayes Comes To The Cutting Room To Launch New Book 'These Broken Roads'

Critically acclaimed performing artist turned author, Donna Marie Hayes, makes her debut at The Cutting Room with a brand new show in celebration of the launch of her new book, These Broken Roads. Learn more about the book and the performance here!

4
Mark MacKillop Brings LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED to Chelsea Table + Stage in October Photo
Mark MacKillop Brings LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED to Chelsea Table + Stage in October

Chelsea Table + Stage presents Mark MacKillop in “Live and Un-Photoshopped” on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:00pm. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

10 Videos To Celebrate The Return of James Beaman When LIVED EXPERIENCE Plays The Triad10 Videos To Celebrate The Return of James Beaman When LIVED EXPERIENCE Plays The Triad
Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 RecordsNatalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5thTHE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th
Review: September 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Filled With Personal TriumphReview: September 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Filled With Personal Triumph

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You