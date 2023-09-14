10 Videos To Celebrate The Return of James Beaman When LIVED EXPERIENCE Plays The Triad

In the Nineties, James Beaman lived on the cabaret stage. One of Manhattan's most industrious artists of the era, Beaman was well-known for shows in which he impersonated (to perfection) the legendary Lauren Bacall and the one and only Marlene Dietrich. His artistry was widely respected and one day he went onstage without the wig and won a MAC Award for his duo show with Goldie Dver, Crazy World - a Leslie Bricusse tribute show. And then Jamie was gone. The small venue artist became a big stage employee, acting in National Tours of Broadway shows, regional productions of Shakespeare classics, and plying his craft through the art of saying lines, rather than reciting patter.

Well, Beaman is back.

On October 19th and 26th James Beaman will play The Triad Theatre with LIVED EXPERIENCE, a memoir theater piece that will look back on his life, his life on the stage, and the years he spent as a female impersonator.

In honor of Jamie's return to the cabaret stage, Broadway World Cabaret has gathered together a set of videos that show Beaman behind the scenes, in the spotlight, and detailing some of his career highlights in cabaret and that which the people call "The Legitimate Stage."

Enjoy our video roundup below and reserve seats for either of the 9:30 pm performances of LIVED EXPERIENCE by visiting the Triad website HERE.

The October 26th performance (coincidentally Beaman's birthday) will be live streamed. THIS is the link to access the live stream.

1. Illusions

2. In Conversation With Armand Marchand

3. One For My Baby

4. Is Anybody There

5. Star Quality

6. Nice Work If You Can Get It

7. The Laziest Gal In Town

8. Becoming John Adams

9. Nice Work If You Can Get It

10. Crazy World