10 Videos To Celebrate Matthew Scott's THE JESUS YEAR: A LETTER FROM MY DAD at 54 Below

With the relase of his new album, Matthew Scott encores the show that inspired the recording.

Musical theater actor and cabaret staple Matthew Scott played his one-man show THE JESUS YEAR last year to THIS rave review on Broadway World. Now The Jesus Year is an album and, in celebration, Matthew is returning to 54 Below with this incredibly personal musical memoir on May 23rd at 7 pm. To celebrate the album release and the encore Broadway World Cabaret has curated a set of ten Matthew Scott videos that we hope will entice our readers into the club and onto the Spotifies.

Enjoy our Matthew Scott video roundup below and get tickets to THE JESUS YEAR on the 54 Below website HERE.

1. If You Can Find Me I'm Here

2. Cabaret/I Miss The Music

3. Johanna/Pretty Women

4. Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You

5. With So Little To Be Sure Of

6. Songs For Mount Sinai

7. Fight The Dragons

8. She's a Woman/Dressing Them Up

9. Broadway First Dates

10. The Actor's Audience




Viral Sensation DETRA THOMAS Will Play 54 Below May 19th Photo
Viral Sensation DETRA THOMAS Will Play 54 Below May 19th

Detra Thomas, the former Baptist pastor’s wife, whose story of strength and triumph was featured in Humans of New York in 2022, is making her 54 Below concert debut!

GLAMOROUS Lorna Dallas Celebrates RAINY DAYS Opening Photo
GLAMOROUS Lorna Dallas Celebrates RAINY DAYS Opening

Conor Weiss was on hand to capture Lorna Dallas in action as she brings GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS to NYC.

Photos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut Photo
Photos: Anthony Nunziata Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut

Add Anthony Nunziata to the list of notable entertainers who have appeared in the legendary Cafe Carlyle, which originally opened in 1955.  Last night was his debut in New York’s most glamorous nightclub. Check out the photos here!

Big Chief Donald Harrison Quartet, Jared Schonig Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Photo
Big Chief Donald Harrison Quartet, Jared Schonig Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running May 15 through May 28.


Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

