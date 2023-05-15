10 Videos To Celebrate Matthew Scott's THE JESUS YEAR: A LETTER FROM MY DAD at 54 Below

Musical theater actor and cabaret staple Matthew Scott played his one-man show THE JESUS YEAR last year to THIS rave review on Broadway World. Now The Jesus Year is an album and, in celebration, Matthew is returning to 54 Below with this incredibly personal musical memoir on May 23rd at 7 pm. To celebrate the album release and the encore Broadway World Cabaret has curated a set of ten Matthew Scott videos that we hope will entice our readers into the club and onto the Spotifies.

Enjoy our Matthew Scott video roundup below and get tickets to THE JESUS YEAR on the 54 Below website HERE.

1. If You Can Find Me I'm Here

2. Cabaret/I Miss The Music

3. Johanna/Pretty Women

4. Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You

5. With So Little To Be Sure Of

6. Songs For Mount Sinai

7. Fight The Dragons

8. She's a Woman/Dressing Them Up

9. Broadway First Dates

10. The Actor's Audience