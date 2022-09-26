Review: This Former Jersey Boy Sings His Jersey Heart Out About His Jersey Dad In His Touching MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow readers! Bobby Patrick (We/Us/Our), your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

Matthew Scott made his solo cabaret debut Wednesday night at 54 Below with THE JESUS YEAR and turned the venerable cabaret into a theatre with his heartfelt tribute to his dad, and fatherhood in general. Scott, who sadly had to say goodby to his dad at the tender age of 13, grew up to become one of our truly talented workhorses of The Broadway. Taking on the tremendous duties of Swing, Understudy, and Replacement cast member in 3 musicals, 1 musical revue, and even a PLAY, anyone present Wednesday night saw why Scott's talents in acting and singing have placed him in good stead with casting folk and producers alike, as those talents were brought to the fore in this touching cabaret outing. Developed initially at the O'Neill Center's Cabaret & Performance Conference, Scott has continued to work on the piece, and Wednesday was a single performance that allowed him (and the lucky audience) to see where he is with this new work. The show opened with THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY from SNOOPY - the musical that Scott was performing in 1995 at 13, just a few months after his father lost his battle with cancer - facts that MS delivered quickly and efficiently with his trumpet-like singing, interspersed with expert storytelling, putting everyone in the picture right off the bat. His casual dress of a simple open collar button-down shirt with jeans matched his casual welcoming demeanor, putting everyone at ease before delivering real pathos with real zingers.

The structure of Scott's script followed the reading of a letter his father had written over several years to him and his 3 older brothers. Found by his mother and delivered to the boys sometime after their father's death, this letter was an exercise in love that Matthew's dad returned to, over the years, to add further thoughts, advice, and words of encouragement to his four offspring. One could almost feel, from this missive, that Dad had an instinct he would miss important years with his sons and took the precaution of writing things down that he felt would show his love, and be of good use in the years after his departure. Serious stuff, right my lambkins? Indeed, and it all could have been deadly maudlin, had it not been for Matthew Scott's comedically Vaudevillian expertise and timing. Possessed of a sarcastic wit with which he would disarm the room, each time the tone became serious or sad, Scott wove the stories of his life in the years after losing his father all the way through college, meeting his wife, his Broadway career, all the way up to becoming a father himself, using songs from musicals and 80's pop to carry the house along and safely deposit us at the end, feeling enlivened and refreshed by a real story told in just one hour. Honestly, my dears, though the drama and comedy of it all made it feel like a piece of theatre, THE JESUS YEAR does double duty as a cabaret. Touching, personal, and vulnerable, Scott has written a script married to 12 songs that perfectly convey the story he is telling.

Expertly directed by Joe Calarco with music direction by Vadim Feichtner, the union of the script with 12 songs was without any real bumps or potholes, and is something that Scott should be able to take anywhere in the country and perform, either in a club or on a stage, either intimate or larger in size - but Bobby thinks intimate might be best. Musical highlights include two perfectly suited William Finn songs, I WENT FISHING WITH MY DAD, which dovetailed wonderfully into Scott's amusing tale of fishing with his own dad, and WHEN THE EARTH STOPPED TURNING - a moment in the show that was so full and yet so simple that this writer could not help but marvel at this singer's acting chops. A brilliant actor he is, but leave us not forget that he also has the voice to play Frankie Valli in JERSEY BOYS, a part he took on as one of that show's understudy/replacements (along with covering 9 other roles) - no mean vocal shoes are those to fill my lovelies - take Bobby's word on that.

Sadly this marvelous show was a one-off and there has been no news yet of a re-mount or of taking it to another venue, but trust us when we say, MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR is one to watch out for. Oh, "And just what does the term Jesus Year in the title mean Bobby?" we hear you ask... Not tellin'. You will just have to catch this one when you can because Bobby gives this one a rousing...

4 ½ Rainbows Out Of 5 (Holding back that ½ a rainbow because we hear he's still working on the show - wink)

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick