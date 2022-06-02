10 Videos That Make ELI BOLIN HAS NO FRIENDS at 54 Below Look Like A Must-See

On June sixth, Emmy nominated composer Eli Bolin brings his popular group show ELI BOLIN HAS NO FRIENDS bacl to Feinstein's/54 Below for a live event and a live stream event. Promising a vast variety of styles from his catalogue, Mr. Bolin's show will feature a cast so large and so diverse as to render the title of the program a bit of a contradiction, which is, of course, the point. Equally as well-loved in the community as his music is by the populace at large, Eli Bolin is an artist who will always deliver the goods, from his music to his performance to his cast of friends and family.

As the hot summer days slip by and June 6th gets closer, Broadway World Cabaret has been taking a look at some of Bolin's past shows and popular compositions. We invite our readers to join us in an Eil Bolin YouTube crawl, and if what they find there piques their interest HERE is the link for tickets to the in-person concert and THIS is the link for the live stream.

Eli Bolin Has No Friends plays 54 Below on June 6th at 9:30 pm.

The 54 Below homepage is HERE.

THIS is the Eli Bolin website.

1. Something That I Love, Performed by Eli Bolin.

2. My Home Court, Performed by Shereen Pimentel, who will perform on June 6th.

3. My Stupid Opening Line, Performed by Eli Bolin and Sam Forman.

4. When I Go Home, Performed by Allison Posner, who will appear in the June 6th show.

5. Two of Us, performed by Allison Posner & Eli Bolin.

6. You're Beautiful When You Play, Performed by Jed Resnick, who's on for June 6th.

7. Barf Bag Breakup, Performed by Ashley Blanchet, who's scheduled for the 6th.

8. I Gotta Go Performed by Paula Pell, who will appear in the June 6th show.

9. Dan Smith Will Teach You Guitar, Performed by Eli Bolin.

10. Christmas Tips, Performed by Richard Kind.