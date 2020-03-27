truTV Announces TACOMA FD After Show

truTV is expanding the world of Tacoma FD with an unscripted after show, Tacoma FD: Talkoma FD, to air directly after each episode of the scripted comedy. Talkoma FD debuts tonight, Thursday, March 26 at 10:30p.m. ET/PT, directly following the season two premiere of Tacoma FD.



"Because of social distancing we were really missing each other," said Heffernan and Lemme. "We found a way to keep in touch without having to admit our true feelings."



Each week, Tacoma FD co-creators and stars Steve Lemme and Kevin Hefferan will take viewers behind the scenes with cast interviews and bonus footage. Heffernan, Lemme, and the crew will all be producing and filming remotely from their own homes, with guests joining via video. In the series' first episode, the guys put the Q&A in quarantine by interviewing series regular Hassie Harrison and visual effects supervisor Jason Piccioni, and also reveal a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Tacoma FD. Upcoming guests include series regulars Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, and Gabriel Hogan, as well as series writer and guest star Paul Soter (Super Troopers 2), with more to come.



truTV's Tacoma FD is a half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America's rainiest cities. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, these firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. season two features guest appearances from Joe Pantoliano playing Eddie Penisi Sr., Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe and Jeff Dunham, along with returning guest stars Paul Soter, Martin Starr, Jimmy Tatro, Suzy Nakamura and Jamie Kaler.



Tacoma FD: Talkoma FD is produced by 3Arts, with Lemme, Heffernan, David Miner, and Greg Walter serving as executive producers.





