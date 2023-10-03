discovery+ Announces Price Increase

Existing subscribers will see their monthly rate increase on their next billing cycle on or after November 2. 

By: Oct. 03, 2023



Effective today, October 3, the price of a new discovery+ ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $6.99 to $8.99 plus applicable taxes. The ad-lite subscription will not change and remains $4.99/month.

In Canada, the price of a new discovery+ ad-free monthly subscription will increase from $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD. The price of a new discovery+ ad-lite subscription will change from $4.99 CAD to $5.99 CAD.  

 

This is the first time discovery+ has increased the price of a monthly subscription in these markets since launching in January 2021. This will allow us to continue to provide can’t miss-stories in the food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal genres - plus so much more. 



