Zooey DeSchanel, Casey Affleck & More Join Emerson Brothers 'Dreamin Wild' Film

Oscar winner Casey Affleck, Emmy nominee Zooey Deschanel, and Emmy and Grammy winner Beau Bridges have joined Bill Pohlad's upcoming Dreamin' WILD Emerson WILD film, based on the real LIFE STORY of Donnie and Joe Emerson.

Walton Goggins, Jack Dylan Grazer, Noah Jupe and Chris Messina have signed on to star in the upcoming film, which just recently began production in Spokane, Washington.

Deadline reports that the film will show when "Dreamin' Wild" - the album Donnie self-recorded as a teenager in 1979, with his brother Joe - is re-discovered decades later and meets critical acclaim, adult Donnie is forced to confront ghosts from the past and grapple with the emotional toll his dreams have taken on THE FAMILY who supported him.

Affleck and Jupe will play the adult and teenage versions of Donnie, Deschanel will play his wife, Nancy.

A Golden Globe nominated actress as well as a Grammy nominated musician, Zooey Deschanel was recently the star of the hit Fox series, "New Girl" for which she also serves as a producer. Her many film credits include (500) Days of Summer opposite Joseph Gordon Levitt; Almost Famous opposite Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson and Frances McDormand; All the Real Girls, for which she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Lead Actress; The Good Girl with Jennifer Aniston; Eulogy with Debra Winger and Ray Romano; and Elf, opposite Will Ferrell. She made her feature film debut in 1999 in Lawrence Kasdan's ensemble drama Mumford.