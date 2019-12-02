Zoe Kazan, Adrian Grenier & More Announced to Star in CLICKBAIT on Netflix

Netflix has announced that Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, Adrian Grenier, and Phoenix Raei will star in the new series Clickbait. An eight-episode scripted limited series, Clickbait is a character-based thriller which explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media and reveals the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

Australian based Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) together with Heyday Television will produce the series for Netflix.

Tony Ayres (The Slap) will serve as Co-Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer. Christian White will serve as Co-Creator, Co-Producer, and Writer. Brad Anderson (The Sinner) will serve as Lead Director with Emma Freeman (Glitch, Stateless) joining as second block Director. David Heyman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Harry Potter, Gravity) will serve as a NWEP through his UK based production company, Heyday Television. Tom Winchester (The Capture) will serve as Executive Producer for Heyday Television. Tom Hoffie (Wanted, Love Child) and Joanna Werner (Riot, Secret City) serve as Producers.

The series will be produced at Docklands Studios in Melbourne. This is the first Netflix original series to be produced in Victoria.

Clickbait has been made possible through funding provided by the Australian Federal Government's Location Incentive program to support the Australian film industry, in addition to the Victorian Government's Film Victoria Production Incentive Attraction Fund.

Clickbait is filming in Melbourne with support from Film Victoria.

About the Cast:

PIA BREWER (Zoe Kazan) (The Big Sick, Ruby Sparks) is a young woman desperate for answers in the search for her missing brother in a case that has become a media sensation.

SOPHIE BREWER (Betty Gabriel) (Get Out, Counterpart) is an Oakland woman struggling to keep her family together as they become the subject of the biggest media story in the nation.

NICK BREWER (Adrian Grenier) (Entourage, Affairs of State) has a seemingly perfect life-loving wife, two sons, beautiful home. His life is derailed when he becomes a part of this bizarre crime.

ROSHAN AMIR (Phoenix Raei) (Stateless, The Heights) is a detective with the Oakland Police Department who finds himself at the center of a media storm as he investigates this case.





