Ziggy Marley Turns His Classic Song Into New Children's Book TRUE TO MYSELF
The reggae artist explains why reaching children became central to his mission.
Ziggy Marley told TODAY that his new children's book, True To Myself, grew out of a conviction that speaking directly to kids is the most effective way to create lasting change. The nine-time Grammy winner adapted his classic hit into the picture book and used the appearance to explain the thinking behind the project.
Marley described a specific realization that pushed him toward children's literature. "Something said to me, 'Ziggy if you want to affect the world, you have to speak to children, it's the only way you're going to make the world a better place is to speak to children,'" he said during the interview, framing the book as an extension of that belief rather than a departure from his music career.
The book takes its foundation from one of Marley's own songs, translating its message into a format aimed at young readers. His TODAY appearance focused squarely on that creative process, including how he approached reshaping a song built for adult audiences into material meant to resonate with children.
Marley's recent public appearances have spanned both music and media platforms. He performed his song Racism Is A Killa on Jimmy Kimmel Live, bringing that track's message to a national late-night audience in a segment centered entirely on the performance.
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