Ziggy Marley Turns His Classic Song Into New Children's Book TRUE TO MYSELF

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Ziggy Marley told TODAY that his new children's book, True To Myself, grew out of a conviction that speaking directly to kids is the most effective way to create lasting change. The nine-time Grammy winner adapted his classic hit into the picture book and used the appearance to explain the thinking behind the project.

Marley described a specific realization that pushed him toward children's literature. "Something said to me, 'Ziggy if you want to affect the world, you have to speak to children, it's the only way you're going to make the world a better place is to speak to children,'" he said during the interview, framing the book as an extension of that belief rather than a departure from his music career.

The book takes its foundation from one of Marley's own songs, translating its message into a format aimed at young readers. His TODAY appearance focused squarely on that creative process, including how he approached reshaping a song built for adult audiences into material meant to resonate with children.

Marley's recent public appearances have spanned both music and media platforms. He performed his song Racism Is A Killa on Jimmy Kimmel Live, bringing that track's message to a national late-night audience in a segment centered entirely on the performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 57 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me