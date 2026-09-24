NBC Marks 100th Anniversary With New Exhibit at Paley Center
The exhibit arrives as the network approaches a century on the air.
NBC correspondent Joe Fryer took TODAY viewers inside the Paley Center for Media for a preview of an exhibit commemorating NBC's 100th anniversary. The segment, filmed just months before the network reaches the milestone, walks through how the Paley Center is marking a century of NBC programming and history.
Fryer's report focuses on the exhibit itself rather than a single guest interview, giving TODAY audiences a look at how the Paley Center has assembled the retrospective. The piece situates the exhibit within the broader celebration surrounding NBC's centennial, which the network is marking across its platforms.
The exhibit's timing places it at the center of NBC's yearlong recognition of its 100th anniversary, with the Paley Center serving as a physical home for artifacts and material tracing the network's history. Fryer's tour offers viewers a sense of what visitors can expect to see as the celebration continues.
The TODAY segment serves as an early look at the exhibit for audiences who may plan to visit the Paley Center for Media as the anniversary date approaches.
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