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Ed Sheeran Speaks Out on Gaza After Macklemore Dropped as Opening Act

The singer opened his Philadelphia concert by explaining his decision to weigh in publicly.

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Ed SHeeran used the opening moments of his concert in Philadelphia to address the fallout after Macklemore was dropped as his opening act over comments the rapper made on stage supporting Gaza. Speaking directly to the crowd, Sheeran explained his own feelings about the conflict in the Middle East and why he felt compelled to bring it up before performing. NBC's Valerie Castro reported on the moment for TODAY.

Sheeran's remarks came as he addressed why he was speaking out now, telling the audience his perspective on the situation rather than staying silent on the controversy surrounding his tour. The comments followed Macklemore's removal from the opening slot after his own on-stage statements about Gaza drew backlash.

The Philadelphia stop became a focal point for the broader conversation happening around musicians who choose to speak publicly about the war, with Sheeran using his platform to explain his stance to fans in attendance.

The moment was captured and reported by TODAY, highlighting how the controversy over Macklemore's exit continued to follow Sheeran onto his own stage days later.

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