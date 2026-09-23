 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

New Gene Wilder Documentary Traces His Path From Comedian To Leading Man

Archival footage anchors a look back at the actor's decades-long screen career.

By:



A first look at a new documentary chronicling the life and career of Gene Wilder has been shared on TODAY. The preview offers a glimpse into a film that traces Wilder's trajectory from comedic actor to leading man, drawing on archival footage spanning his career.

The documentary is built around materials from throughout Wilder's professional life, using that archival footage to frame his development as a performer over the course of decades on screen. The project positions his rise as a shift from comedic roles to more substantial leading-man work, giving viewers a chronological sense of how his screen persona evolved.

The film is set to premiere in December on PBS, giving audiences a full-length look at the career overview only briefly previewed in the TODAY segment. The sneak peek serves as an early introduction to the documentary's approach before its broadcast debut.

The clip focuses squarely on introducing the documentary's scope and archival footage rather than featuring extended commentary from any single interview subject, positioning the film itself as the centerpiece of the segment.

Recent Articles
Ed Sheeran Speaks Out on Gaza After Macklemore Dropped as Opening Act
Ed Sheeran Speaks Out on Gaza After Macklemore Dropped as Opening Act
9/20/2026
Al Roker Tours 'Sinners' Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights' 35th Year
Al Roker Tours 'Sinners' Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights' 35th Year
9/18/2026
Kenny Chesney Explains What Shaped New Album SILVER SANDS MARINA on THE VIEW
Kenny Chesney Explains What Shaped New Album SILVER SANDS MARINA on THE VIEW
9/18/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts