New Gene Wilder Documentary Traces His Path From Comedian To Leading Man

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A first look at a new documentary chronicling the life and career of Gene Wilder has been shared on TODAY. The preview offers a glimpse into a film that traces Wilder's trajectory from comedic actor to leading man, drawing on archival footage spanning his career.

The documentary is built around materials from throughout Wilder's professional life, using that archival footage to frame his development as a performer over the course of decades on screen. The project positions his rise as a shift from comedic roles to more substantial leading-man work, giving viewers a chronological sense of how his screen persona evolved.

The film is set to premiere in December on PBS, giving audiences a full-length look at the career overview only briefly previewed in the TODAY segment. The sneak peek serves as an early introduction to the documentary's approach before its broadcast debut.

The clip focuses squarely on introducing the documentary's scope and archival footage rather than featuring extended commentary from any single interview subject, positioning the film itself as the centerpiece of the segment.

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