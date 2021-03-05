ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Soundtrack Will Be Released March 18

WaterTower Music is excited to announce the March 18 release of Zack Snyder's Justice League (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which features a completely brand-new score to accompany Snyder's vision for the film, created by Grammy nominated multi-platinum producer, musician, composer and educator Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL (Mad Max: Fury Road, Deadpool, the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong). The album features Holkenborg's music from Zack Snyder's Justice League, the film in which, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

A new track from Holkenborg, "Middle Mass (From Zack Snyder's Justice League)" was released today, joining the previously released "The Crew At Warpower (From Zack Snyder's Justice League)" as opportunities for fans to hear early music from the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be made available worldwide day and date with the US HBO Max debut on THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (*with a small number of exceptions). The feature film will be available internationally to rent, buy, stream or watch via HBO services, local TV providers, or a range of digital platforms. And the soundtrack releases worldwide the same day.

Tom Holkenborg calls Zack Snyder's Justice League (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) his "Mount Everest of Scores." Indeed, the album's nearly 4 hours of music showcases his colossal output on a project which was a massive and deeply personal undertaking for him, given his and Zack Snyder's years-deep connection on the film. The two worked together on Snyder's original musical vision for the film in 2016; and have now come back together to see that vision come to fruition.

"Scoring Zack Snyder's Justice League has been a project like no other in my career," explains the composer. "It's a four-and-a- half-hour movie. I wrote so much music! The score is, at times, fully electronic, and at other times fully orchestral. It included many global elements, rock and even trap. And it was all written during Covid, so it was an incredibly hands on, isolated and intense experience; and I think that comes out in the score. This project demanded so much on so many levels, and all of us involved owed it to the fans and Zack to give it everything we had."

Unquestionably, the album does showcase the best of Tom Holkenborg, who was inspired to put everything he had into the opus. The soundtrack highlights his full spectrum as a composer, and draws on his experience as a rock producer, electronic music producer, his world music collaborations, and love of classical orchestration and classical film scoring. Yet even with that wide ranging stylistic mix, this body of work brilliantly illuminates a passionate cohesiveness amidst a more aggressive and more dramatic offering than anything the composer has previously put forth.

The Zack Snyder's Justice League (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available March 18. Two tracks, "The Crew At Warpower (From Zack Snyder's Justice League)" and "Middle Mass (From Zack Snyder's Justice League)" now available digitally.