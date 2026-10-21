Yuzima Philip Releases BLAZE, First Single From POD IV
The psych-pop artist describes the track as Eagles-influenced sound propelled into the future.
Yuzima Philip has released 'Blaze,' the first single from POD IV, the latest entry in his POD series. He describes it as 'the Eagles circa 1979 blasted into the future.'
On 'Blaze,' Yuzima uses surreal imagery to capture the feeling of staring at something beautiful while fighting evil: 'Because of you I saw the stars peek through' and 'we are the planet and the lives we need to save.'
'Blaze' builds on the POD series' momentum. POD I's 'Ditzy Mirage' has passed 1.4 million YouTube views, drawn coverage from multiple blogs, and was hailed as 'music from 2030' by Moochila TV. POD II, the 20-minute Greek-epic pop song 'Ancestors,' has appeared alongside AC/DC on prominent Spotify playlists and drawn features from Music Historian and expansionradial.mx. Following a feature on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, the POD era marks the most press Yuzima has received on any project.
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