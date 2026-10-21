Sacha Baron Cohen Explains Why He Revived Ali G

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Sacha Baron Cohen explained why he decided to bring back his Ali G character during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Cohen walked host Jimmy Fallon through his reasoning for reviving the character after years away from the role.

During the conversation, Cohen also recounted working with Spike Lee and Kobe Bryant on a commercial, giving Fallon's audience a specific account of that past collaboration. He detailed how the project came together and what it was like working alongside both figures.

Cohen additionally discussed the most difficult scene to film for the new movie built around the Ali G character, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of bringing the character back to the screen. The actor gave specifics on what made the scene difficult to execute.

The sit-down mixed the Ali G discussion with Cohen's recollection of the Spike Lee and Kobe Bryant project, giving viewers a wide-ranging look at both his past and current work tied to the character's return.

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