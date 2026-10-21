KJ Apa Addresses Mr. Fantasy Lookalike Claims, Teases Jimmy Stewart Role

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KJ Apa addressed claims that he resembles musician Mr. Fantasy during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, responding to what host Jimmy Fallon described as identity theft allegations tied to the comparison. Apa also discussed being a father and detailed his work portraying Jimmy Stewart in the upcoming biopic Jimmy.

During the conversation, Apa talked about having lunch with Mr. Fantasy, the musician often compared to him, giving Fallon's audience his own account of meeting his so-called doppelgänger. The exchange gave viewers a direct look at how Apa has responded to the online comparisons between the two.

Apa also used the appearance to preview his role as Jimmy Stewart in the biopic Jimmy, speaking about taking on the part of the actor for the project. The discussion gave specifics on how he approached stepping into the role.

Beyond the Stewart project, Apa spoke about his experience as a parent, offering a personal account of fatherhood as part of the wide-ranging interview. The sit-down mixed the career update on Jimmy with the more personal conversation about his home life.

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