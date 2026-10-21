Photos: Sacha Baron Cohen, KJ Apa, and Beck to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Beck performs 'In The Night' with Sacha Baron Cohen on cello during the episode.
The 2,356th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured appearances from Sacha Baron Cohen and KJ Apa, along with a musical performance from Beck, who aired Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
Jimmy Fallon's Tuesday monologue addressed Trump's approval rating hitting another record-breaking low ahead of the midterms. The episode also featured comedian Rose Kelso appearing in character as Katie Zacharia, addressing her five days as White House press secretary.
A 'Tonight Show Starting Five' segment featured Karl-Anthony Towns, followed by a 'Hoops of Insanity' segment titled 'Jock Strap Flap Slap, Hoop! There It Is.'
Sacha Baron Cohen spoke with Fallon about bringing back his Ali G character. KJ Apa responded to Mr. Fantasy identity theft allegations and discussed a Jimmy Stewart biopic during his interview segment.
Musical guest Beck appeared on the episode and discussed being the inspiration for an iconic Zoolander character. Beck performed 'In The Night,' featuring Sacha Baron Cohen on cello.
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City and airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC. The show is also available on demand on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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