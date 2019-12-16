Youtube Originals Debuts Fourth Episode of COULD YOU SURVIVE THE MOVIES?

Today, Youtube Originals and Ample Entertainment premiered the fourth episode of the newly launched learning series, "Could You Survive The Movies?"! The series is dedicated to exploring the magic and Science of cinema's most iconic Pop culture films like "Jumanji", "Die Hard", "Alien", "Back To The Future", "Ghostbusters" and "Men In Black".

Watch "Could You Survive The Movies?" Episode 4 - Jumanji below!

Episodes 4-6 (Jumanji, Die Hard and Alien) will debut weekly beginning today, on YouTube.com/Learning and the Vsauce3 Youtube channel. Youtube Premium subscribers will also have access to binge episodes 4-6 starting today.

In each episode, Youtube creator and host Jake Roper takes you on an immersive journey into the world of a different movie; blending unscripted scientific exploration with narrative storytelling. From the jungles of "Jumanji" to the vastness of space in "Alien", you are transported to an exciting cinematic experience filled with mind-blowing experiments like what would happen if you actually jumped in a DeLoreon and went back in time a la "Back to the Future"? With every new episode, Jake Roper will be joined by one or more popular guest Youtube creators including Casey Neistat, Derek Muller (Veritasium), Austin Evans, Amy Shira Teitel (Vintage Space), Tibees and more!

The series is produced by AMPLE Entertainment. Executive Producers include Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Jake Roper, David Brown and Alex Weresow. "Could You Survive The Movies?" joins a growing slate of Youtube Originals focused on learning. Other projects include the platform's monthly book club, "BookTube" featuring prominent authors like Malcolm Gladwell; "Mind Field: What is the Scariest Thing?" with Vsauce creator Michael Stevens,, "Glad You Asked" from Vox Media Studios, Retro Tech with Marques Brownlee and Age of AI with Robert Downey Jr. coming later this year.





Related Articles View More TV Stories