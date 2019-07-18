YouTube and MLB Announces August Matchups ForÂ MLB Game Of The Week Live On Youtube

YouTube and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the August matchups for their first-ever exclusive live game streaming distribution partnership: The MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube. Announced in advance of the first matchup on Youtube between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the August schedule includes five games featuring 25 2019 MLB All-Stars and three division leaders as clubs head toward the final month of the regular season.

The MLB Game of the Week Live on Youtube schedule through August includes:

· Game 2: Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday July 23 @ 7:00 PM ET

Announcers: MLB Network's Scott Braun, Sean Casey, Cliff Floyd and Jackie Redmond



· Game 3: Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels, Monday July 29 @ 10:00 PM ET

Announcers: Rich Waltz, Mark Langston and MLB Network's Tom Verducci and Jon Paul Morosi



· Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday August 7 @ 3:00 PM ET

· Game 5: Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants, Thursday August 8 @ 9:45 PM ET

· Game 6: Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday August 14 @ 2:00 PM ET

· Game 7: Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, August 21 @ 3:40 PM ET

· Game 8: Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies, Monday August 26 @ 3:00 PM ET

The MLB Game of the Week Live on Youtube package includes free live broadcasts of 13 games during the second half of the 2019 MLB regular season. By simply going to YouTube.com/MLB or by searching "MLB" in the Youtube app, baseball fans and the global Youtube community can watch their favorite teams and players go head-to-head exclusively on the platform for free from any device without having to log in. The games will also stream live via the "MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube" channel on Youtube TV (subscription required) and on featured MLB team's Youtube channel. Fans can subscribe to the official MLB Youtube channel to receive updates. Complete details on how to access the telecast on mobile, desktop or TV can be read here.

Every matchup includes a pregame and postgame show and will contain MLB and YouTube-themed content. Each game will be produced and enhanced exclusively for the Youtube platform by MLB Network's Emmy Award-winning production team.

The 13-game package will be distributed on Youtube globally (select territories excluded), with exclusive distribution rights in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Game schedule is subject to change.

YouTube has been a long-standing content home for MLB and its 30 clubs, hosting highlights and classic games for more than a decade. Most recently, the relationship has evolved into a groundbreaking partnership with Youtube TV becoming the first-ever presenting sponsor of the WORLD SERIES (2017-2019), as well as the addition of the award-winning MLB Network to the Youtube TV channel lineup. As the first-ever presenting sponsor of the WORLD SERIES in 2017, Youtube TV drove awareness of the cable-free TV service's launch through creative and innovative TV ads, baseball content from Youtube creators and unique integrated marketing campaigns.

MLB, which has been live streaming games since 2002, started its Youtube channel in 2005. The league has built a rabid audience on the platform, generating 1.25B channel views in 2018 alone, marking an increase of nearly 25% from 2017.





Related Articles View More TV Stories