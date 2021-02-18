YouTube Chief Discusses New and Upcoming Features Coming to the Platform

Neal Mohan, chief product officer of YouTube, recently chatted about new and upcoming features for the video streaming platform in an interview with Fast Company.

Last year, the service introduced a feature that lets creators cut their videos into chapters. Later this year, there are plans to introduce a new AI-based technology that can create chapters automatically if a creator hasn't done so.

Additionally, YouTube Kids is getting a new curation option that will allow parents to add videos and channels that wouldn't otherwise appear.

YouTube recently launched YouTube Shorts in India, which allows smartphone users shoot 15-second videos, add music, and share mini-movies of up to a minute in length, in a similar fashion to TikTok. This feature has not yet launched in the U.S., but is expected to in the coming weeks.

"I view this as another tool in [a creator's] toolbox, if you will," Mohan explains. "Another prop on the stage to engage with their audience, build their audience, and because their core audience is already on YouTube."

YouTube is also planning to roll out "Applause" a new feature that will allow viewers to make cash payments to their favorite creators with an on-screen clapping effect.

Read the full interview on Fast Company.