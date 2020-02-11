Y'lan Noel Cast as Lead in A LOT OF NOTHING

Mansa Productions founder Kellon Akeem has announced that Y'lan Noel ("Insecure") has been cast as the lead in Mo McRae's directorial debut A LOT OF NOTHING. Producers for the thriller include Inny Clemons, McRae, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sarah Kelly Kaplan, Anonymous Content, Mansa Productions founder Kellon Akeem and Jason Tamasco on behalf of Bad Idea. Golden Globe-nominated actor David Oyelowo will serve as an executive producer for the project along with Mansa Production's Yandy Smith, Kim Hodgert and Nina Soriano on behalf of Anonymous Content as well as Zak Kristofek for Bad Idea and Ethan Lazar. Leslie Woo is currently casting the project, which is set to begin shooting principal photography this spring.

A LOT OF NOTHING follows a couple living in a Los Angeles suburb who are compelled to take dangerous actions when they discover their next-door neighbor is the police officer that just murdered an unarmed motorist. Noel will play James Franklin, the husband, whose wife Vanessa takes vigilante justice into her own hands.

"We're very much honored to have Y'lan join our production, and look forward to bringing this timely and well-crafted story to audiences across the country," said Mansa Productions.

Noel is best known for his roles in THE FIRST PURGE and on HBO's "Insecure." He has also been seen in the Lionsgate release THE WEEKEND, and will next be seen in the film THE PHOTOGRAPH, to be released by Universal Pictures on Valentine's Day.

Noel is represented by WME, Stride Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.





