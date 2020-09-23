YELLOWSTONE Season Three Arrives On Blu-ray/DVD December 8

A limited-edition DVD gift set of the first three seasons will also be available December 8.

Kevin Costner leads a sensational cast as the Dutton family returns in "YELLOWSTONE" Season 3, arriving on Blu-ray and DVD December 8, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment. A limited-edition DVD gift set of the first three seasons will also be available December 8, featuring 12 discs, collectible packaging, and a set of four themed drink coasters.

"YELLOWSTONE" continues to be a huge hit with viewers, with the third season finale setting a new series record and becoming the #1 most-watched cable telecast of the year and the most watched cable telecast since the "Game of Thrones" series finale in May 2019. The show has been renewed for a fourth season on Paramount Network.

The "YELLOWSTONE" Season 3 three-disc Blu-ray and four-disc DVD sets offer all 10 hour-long episodes from the third season, plus over four hours of special features including a never-before-seen featurette detailing the making of the season with inside looks from Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan; an exploration of the series with director Stephen Kay; and an interview with special effects supervisor Garry Elmendorf about his team's work on the show.

Fans can also purchase their "YELLOWSTONE" gear, inspired by the Dutton Ranch and iconic western landscape. T-shirts are now available on Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores, and at amazon.com/paramountnetwork. More product will be on shelves in time for holiday shopping - the perfect gift for any fan!

Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water), "YELLOWSTONE" is an engrossing family drama that follows the epic story of a multi-generational family that controls the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. In Season 3, The Dutton family is threatened by new foes and lucrative business deals, forcing John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) to utilize unexpected alliances and risky measures to safeguard their legacy. Josh Holloway ("Lost") joins the cast in Season 3.

"YELLOWSTONE" stars world-renowned actor and Oscar-winner Kevin Costner. "YELLOWSTONE" is co-created by critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario), and John Linson. The impressive cast list for "YELLOWSTONE" also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, and Gil Birmingham.

The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers for "YELLOWSTONE" are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

