YELLOWSTONE Season Four Finale Scores Over 10 Million Viewers

Yellowstone's season four finale scored over 10 million total viewers and more than nine million on Paramount Network alone - up 81% versus its season three finale. Yellowstone is now the #1 series of 2021 across Broadcast, Cable and Premium for both P18-49 and P25-54.

The episode was the most watched telecast on cable since THE WALKING DEAD season three premiere in October 2017. The episode was also the most talked-about show on social media Sunday. It was Yellowstone's most-watched telecast ever.

The strategy to continue to grow the Yellowstone audience on linear and franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series for Paramount+ is exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown already two of the top titles.

"Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning into the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve - from the center of the country to each of the coasts - and still have lots of room to grow on linear," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles."

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the Yellowstone audience continue to expand even as we come to the close of our 4th season. This expansion is a true testament to the original voices and universe that Taylor created. Our partners at ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios have supported Taylor's universe utilizing linear and Paramount+ to fuel each other and continue to build the viewership," said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.