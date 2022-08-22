YELLOWJACKETS Creators Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal with Showtime

SHOWTIME has announced they have signed the Emmy and WGA nominated executive producers and writers, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, to an overall deal, under which they will continue to serve as showrunners of the critically-acclaimed drama series YELLOWJACKETS, alongside fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco, while also developing new projects exclusively for the network.

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, YELLOWJACKETS is nominated for seven Emmy Awards with three nominations for Lyle and Nickerson including Outstanding Drama Series and two writing Emmys. The series, which has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci and earned additional noms for Directing and Casting.

Lyle and Nickerson also received WGA and HCA nominations for their work on YELLOWJACKETS, which averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms in season one and was the second-most streamed series in SHOWTIME history. The announcement was made TODAY by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

"Ashley and Bart are not only great writers, but they are also wildly original thinkers and creators," said Levine. "I'm not sure I would want to go camping with them, but I sure as hell love working with them, and I'm thrilled they will be working at Showtime for years to come."

"We are beyond grateful for Showtime's partnership, advocacy, and vision throughout this whole process. David Nevins, Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar, and the whole team believed in the potential of Yellowjackets and have been tenaciously supportive of us from the very beginning," said Lyle and Nickerson. "We couldn't imagine a better place to have landed (pun intended) and are thrilled to be continuing this journey with them. Buzz buzz buzz."

Lyle and Nickerson currently serve as showrunners and executive producers on season two of YELLOWJACKETS, which is set to go into production at the end of this month in Vancouver. They most recently served as co-executive producers on DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE with Jason Segel.

Previously, they were writers and producers on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. They also developed The Big Empty and wrote for three seasons on The Originals. Lyle and Nickerson met in the early 2000s on the East Coast where their writing partnership began. They are married and currently reside in Los Angeles.

