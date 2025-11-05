Xolo Maridueña Joins Season 3 of Netflix’s ONE PIECE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle, Cobra Kai) has been cast to star as Portgas D. Ace in season three of One Piece, which is set to go back into production later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. Maridueña joins previously announced new cast member Tony winner Cole Escola as Bon Clay.

In Season 2, Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm IN SEARCH OF the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. Season 2 of the series, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will premiere on March 10, 2026

The cast includes Beetlejuice alum Sophie Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill as Chess, Anton David Jeftha as K.M., Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry and returning cast members Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Co-Showrunners, writers, and executive producers are Matt Owens and Joe Tracz with Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes and Steven Maeda serving as executive producers.

About One Piece

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, with over 100 volumes and 500M copies sold worldwide. The epic high-seas adventure follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, THE ONE Piece, and become KING of the Pirates. The beloved franchise has a vast, multigenerational global fan base. Upon its debut in 2023, the Netflix live-action series became a global phenomenon, spending eight weeks on the Global Top 10, reaching #1 in over 75 countries and MAKING HISTORY as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at #1 in Japan. One Piece was nominated for 11 awards at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Young Teen Series.