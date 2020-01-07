XO Launches The Red Carpet Express, Definite Winner In 'Best Performance By A Private Jet' Category

XO, whose On Demand platform is transforming private aviation, has announced the "Red Carpet Express" to serve the needs of entertainment-oriented travelers between New York and Los Angeles.

Once aboard this beautifully appointed transcontinental shuttle, jetsetters on their way to the show, parties, and other events can enjoy their favorite award-winning films that are downloaded onto iPads for their convenience, while indulging in specialty themed cocktails including "The Hollywood Martini" and "The Red Carpet."

The Red Carpet Express flyers can enjoy all benefits of the XO membership, including our On Demand app, 24/7 access to our Aviation Advisors, and of course the commanding benefits of private aviation which are all the more meaningful during the hectic award season period.

"We are thrilled to be launching the Red Carpet Express, an entirely new concept that extends the spirit of awards season to the on-board experience," said Ron Silverman, Chief Commercial Officer of XO. "It's an example of how XO is continually innovating private aviation from end-to-end, creating intimate and thoughtful experiences for our members."

For more information on how to fly with XO, please call +1-888-803-5996 or visit https://flyxo.com/.

XO Global LLC is a foreign air charter broker. It is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed air carriers or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal.

About XO:

XO is the first global digital marketplace for private aviation. The centralized platform combines the operational and customer-centric excellence of XOJET with the speed and convenience of technology pioneered by JetSmarter. Everyone in the XO community can instantly request a flight or book a seat on the XO app or online, with access to thousands of private jets across all categories, from light, midsize, super-midsize and long-range aircraft. XO Members also benefit from preferential pricing and guaranteed access, and receive 24/7 assistance from XO's Aviation Advisors. XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the private aviation group founded by Thomas Flohr to become the worldwide leading provider in charter flight services. Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of brands offering asset-light flying solutions to serve every private aviation customer.





