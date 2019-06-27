World of Wonder Announces Summer Slate Programming Featuring Top Drag Race Queens

World of Wonder, the Emmy-winning media company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, the MILLION DOLLAR LISTING Franchise, and upcoming documentaries Liberty: Mother of Exiles (HBO) and STONEWALL OUTLOUD (YouTube Original), today announces new summer series coming to its owned-and-operated premium streaming platform WOW Presents Plus. The programming features both longtime fan-favorites as well as stars of the just-wrapped Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and joins the robust offerings on the platform including Emmy-nominated Untucked, Drag Race Thailand, and a vast library of scripted and unscripted World of Wonder-produced series and features. All-new episodes of popular series UNHhhh starring Trixie & Katya, Fashion Photo RuView, and Bro'Laska will also come to the platform this summer among other returners.

"We're excited to add to the ever-expanding WOW Presents Plus universe with a slate that delivers a diversity of formats, and gives a larger platform to talented Queens for our dedicated tribe of fans to enjoy," said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "Our new and returning WOW Presents Plus programming keeps us close to our roots of creating culture-shaping and subversive content, to bring a little more laughter and entertainment to kitty girls around the world this summer."

Watch the summer trailer here:

WOW Presents Plus is one extension of World of Wonder's multi-platform brand and expansive digital and social footprint, which includes popular Youtube channel WOWPresents, the exclusive home to upcoming STONEWALL OUTLOUD documentary on June 28th; award-winning blog The WOW Report; radio show The WOW Report for Radio Andy on SiriusXM; and the world's largest and all-ages drag culture convention RuPaul's DragCon, returning to NYC September 6-8, 2019.

Ad-free service WOW Presents Plus is available on iOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Android for $3.99 per month and includes a free trial subscription for 30 days upon signup. To learn more and subscribe, visit wow-presents.com.

The WOW Presents Plus summer slate includes:

Werq The World (Currently airing)

Werq the World is a raw, real, behind-the-scenes look at the global drag tour of the same name. This docu-series features ten of the most famous Queens in the world as they bring their gag-worthy performances to ferocious fans across the globe. Viewers will follow along with each Queen as they share their own personal journeys and unveil the truths about drag life on tour.

I Want To Be A K-Pop Idol with Soju (Currently airing)

What does it take to become the First Drag K-Pop superstar? Lifelong K-Pop superfan Soju talks to experts in music, fashion, dance and more to learn what she needs to know to combine her two loves, Drag and K-Pop!

Out of Iraq: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (Currently airing)

The project follows the next chapter of the Emmy Award-winning documentary, based on a harrowing love story during the war in Iraq. Nayyef and Btoo are adjusting to living as out gay men, working toward their American dream.

Puff Puff Sessions (S2 premieres July 7)

"Team Too Much" Laganja Estranja and Gia Gunn return for a second season of the show all about the high life, where they discuss the benefits of the world of marijuana with some special guests.

Gimme Some Shuga (Premieres week of July 7)

Home baker Shuga Cain teams up with confectionary expert Justin Salinas (Cake it With Justin) to show us how to turn some of Drag Race's most iconic looks into stunning sugary masterpieces...and then make them EAT IT!

Bro'Laska (Premieres July 12)

Bro'Laska stars RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 5 fan favorite Alaska Thunderf and her SMOKIN' HOT STRAIGHT BROTHER Cory Binney. Did we mention he's straight? Presenting: Bro'laska! Despite having the same mother, Alaska and Cory couldn't be less similar. In fact they may as well be from different PLANETS! Just watch and fall in love with this hilarious pair of polar opposite siblings.

Cool Mom with Jinkx Monsoon (S3 premieres July 22)

30 years ago, winner of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE season 5, Jinkx Monsoon gave birth to a homosexual son, and they are now best friends. Jinkx is on a mission to be a more active mother and spend quality time with her gay son. Because she's not just a regular Mom...she's a cool Mom. This quirky duo cover topics such as hooking up, internet slang and smoking marijuana.

Sew What (Premieres week of August 4)

Yuhua Hamasaki has sewn for stars of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE like Aquaria, Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change. Through this 6-part series, she will show you how to sew a drag garment from start to finish.

Shantay You Pray (Premieres week of August 11)

Every Sunday, get an eyeful of soul with Silky Nutmeg Ganache. Growing up in Mississippi, Silky was the minister of music in her church and describes herself as a good Christian woman. This series is open to all beliefs and doctrines, proving that being spiritual is within us all.

Alyssa Raw (Premieres week of August 22)

Be a fly on THE WALL with America's favorite Texas diva Alyssa Edwards. Watch all the daily shenanigans and hootenanny that happens when the cameras are turned off.

Nightmare Neighbors with Silky & Vanjie (Premieres week of August 25)

In this docu-follow series, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo move into the same apartment building. Can two queens live so close without driving each other crazy? Probably not, but we can guess that the decibel level will hit 10s, 10s, 10s across the board!

Yvie Oddly's Oddities (Premieres week of September 1)

Category is: Crafty Queen Eleganza! Yvie Oddly, season 11's weirdest queen finds thrift store throwaways and household items to create her unique brand of avant-garde drag on a broke queen budget.

Drag Is Magic with Nina West (Premieres week of September 8)

In Drag is Magic, Miss Nina West will teach us the A-B-C's of D-R-A-G using the fun and familiar tropes from beloved 90's children shows and featuring songs from Nina's own children's music album!

Can Do Queens (Premieres week of October 13th)

Two finalists from RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE season 10 are on a mission to prove that just because you choose to wear acrylic nails, stilettos and a 22-inch weave doesn't mean you can't do anything you set your mind to. Watch as these fierce queens take on odd jobs to prove that queens can do anything. They are the Can Do Queens!

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER:

For more than two decades, award-winning production company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. Programming highlights include: Emmy® Award winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1/Logo), "Million Dollar Listing" LA & NY (Bravo), "Dancing Queen" (Netflix), "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" (Fuse), and "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric" (National Geographic); award-winning films and documentaries including "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures," "Menendez: Blood Brothers," "Inside Deep Throat," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "I Am Britney Jean," "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye," "Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking," "Monica in Black and White," Emmy-winning "The Last Beekeeper," and Emmy-winning "Out of Iraq." Seven of WOW's films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including "Becoming Chaz" and "Party Monster." World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its Youtube channel WOWPresents (1M+ subs), SVOD digital platform WOW Presents Plus, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. World of Wonder's bi-annual RuPaul's DragCon is the world's largest drag culture convention, welcoming 100,000 attendees across LA and NYC in 2018. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating decades of production, which can be found online at http://worldofwonder.net/. Randy and Fenton were honored with the IDA Pioneer Award in December 2014, celebrating exceptional achievement, leadership, and vision in the nonfiction and documentary community, named to Variety's Reality Leaders List in 2017, and chosen for the OUT100 list in 2018 for their trailblazing work in the LGBTQ+ community. World of Wonder was also selected for Realscreen's 2018 Global 100 list, which recognizes the top international non-fiction and unscripted production companies working in the industry today. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood.





