Woodstock Director Recalls Memorable Hendrix Performance On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

WOODSTOCK: THREE DAYS THAT DEFINED A GENERATION director, Barak Goodman, is Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary, Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation premieres on 'American Experience' Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, pbs.org and the PBSVideo App.

Unlike the original documentary, this film focus on the people who were there including concertgoers, security guards, performers and local residents. It features interviews with festival producers and staff including Donald Goldmacher, Carol Green, Michael Lang, John Morris, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman; activist Wavy Gravy.

In addition, Tom Needham will be attending a special screening of WOODSTOCK: THREE DAYS THAT DEFINED A GENERATION at the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series on Monday, July 29th. He will be moderating a Q & A with the film's writer Don Kleszy. The event is sponsored by The Long Island Music Hall of Fame and the Long Island Blues Society. For more information, visit https://www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com/.





