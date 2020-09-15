Will Poulter Will Star in DOPESICK Series

Poulter plays Billy, a sales rep for Purdue Pharma hired to help launch their new drug OxyContin.

Deadline reports that Will Poulter has joined the cast of "Dopesick" on Hulu. The cast also includes Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Peter Sarsgaard.

The series, written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, is based on the book by Beth Macy.

It is an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of "one percenter" Big Pharma Manhattan.

The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

The actor is best known for his roles in "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," "The Maze Runner," and "We're the Millers."

