Whoopi Goldberg to Narrate JFK REVISITED: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS Documentary on SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME will air the world streaming and television premiere of Oliver Stone's documentary film JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, starting November 12 on streaming and on demand. The film - which premiered this summer at the Cannes Film Festival - presents a fresh look at the vast archive of material that has been declassified, re-examined and placed in the public records since JFK, Stone's renowned film on the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 30 years ago.

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass will inform a new generation that this unresolved murder was indeed shocking and perhaps even calculated. Stone presents powerful evidence that in the Kennedy case, "conspiracy theory" is now "conspiracy fact." Narrated by OscarÂ® winners Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland and featuring a renowned team of historians and witnesses, JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass will make its linear debut on SHOWTIME on November 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, the anniversary of JFK's death.

An Ingenious Media production, JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass is directed by Stone, written by James DiEugenio, produced by Rob Wilson for Ixtlan and executive produced by Andrea Scarso, Amit Pandya, Peter Touche, Fernando Sulichin and Angela Ceccio.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIMEÂ®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNELâ„¢ and FLIXÂ®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands.