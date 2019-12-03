Wes Ball Will Direct New PLANET OF THE APES Movie

Variety reports that Wes Ball will direct an upcoming movie in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise. Ball is best known as director of "The Maze Runner."

This is the first major title from FOX that Disney will exclusively develop. The companies merged earlier this year.

The most recent "Planet of the Apes" film was released in 2017.

Ball was supposed to adapt "Mouse Guard" for Disney, but plans fell threw. Disney kept his name in their minds, however; hence, his new position at the helm of "Planet of the Apes."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories