Wendell Pierce Receives Prominent NAACP Image Award Nomination for DON'T HANG UP

The performer is up for the award during the 54th annual ceremonies on February 25th, 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Actor Wendell Pierce has received the distinguished NAACP Image Award Nomination for his starring role in the No Equal Entertainment production of "Don't Hang Up."

The performer is up for the award during the 54th annual ceremonies on February 25th, 2023 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, and Dramatic Special along with notable contenders Morris Chestnut for "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" (Peacock); Samuel L. Jackson for "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" (Apple TV+); Terrence Howard for "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" (Peacock); and Trevante Rhodes for Mike" (Hulu).

Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows, the "54th NAACP Image Awards" will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose.

"This year's nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we're proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP in a statement.

"We could not be more proud of Wendell and his Image Award nomination for "Don't Hang Up". Working with him was among one of the best experiences I've had with an actor to date; he is a genuine talent, a generous collaborator and a true joy to work with," said J.B. Sugar president of No Equal Entertainment and the director/producer of "Don't Hang Up".

The Winners will be REVEALED during the "54th NAACP Image Awards" telecast on February 25th, 2023, on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories February 20-24, which will stream on www.naacpimageawards.net. For all information and the latest news.

The winners will be REVEALED during the two-hour LIVE TV special, airing Saturday, February 25 at 8:00 PM ET on BET and 8:00 PM PT on delay. The show will be in front of an audience for the first time in three years.

In "Don't Hang Up," Pierce plays Chris Daniels, a man who receives a call that his daughter has been kidnapped. The kidnappers demand that he completes a series of different missions to get her back, including one crucial direction to not hang up the phone.

About Wendell Pierce

Wendell Edward Pierce is an American actor and businessman. He is known for roles in HBO dramas such as Detective Bunk Moreland in The Wire and trombonist Antoine Batiste in Treme; as well as portraying James Greer in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, high-powered attorney Robert Zane in Suits, and Michael Davenport in Waiting to Exhale.

Pierce also had roles in the films Malcolm X, Ray, and Selma, and performed the lead role of Willy Loman in the 2019 revival of a play Death of a Salesman on the West End in London at the Piccadilly Theatre, which earned him a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play. He has been thrice nominated for Independent Spirit Awards.



