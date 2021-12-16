Web Series QUEEN'S ENGLISH Premieres Second Season

The complete second season of Queen's English, the award-winning gay web series, is now available to stream on YouTube.

Created by playwright and screenwriter Tyler Dwiggins (subText) and co-produced with Chris Morrissey, Queen's English is a "gay web series about some messy queens just trying to make it through adulthood in one piece - with money left over for Sunday mimosas."

The first season of Queen's English amassed over 225K viewers and picked up numerous awards on the festival circuit. Season 2 picks up when Gabe's ex-boyfriend Adam inexplicably returns to New York.

Part entertainment and part activism, Dwiggins hopes the web series will make diverse representation and dynamic storytelling accessible to a wider audience.

"I wanted to create something where gay characters weren't the sidekicks, the punchline, or the tragic plot device. Queen's English is about the nuances of queer friendship," Dwiggins says about his inspiration for the show.

Queen's English stars David Merten (Afterglow), Jordan DeLeon (The Prom National Tour), Kurt Hellerich (Goodspeed's Theory of Relativity) and Amelia Windom (HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant"). Josh Bonzie ("The Good Fight"), Talley Beth Gale (Amazon's "Harlem"), Collin Kessler (NSMT's LES MISERABLES) and Cristina Ramos (Cherry Lane Theatre's Antigone) complete the main recurring cast.

To watch Seasons One and Two of Queen's English, click here.

To watch the official trailer for Season 2, click here.