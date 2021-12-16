Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Web Series QUEEN'S ENGLISH Premieres Second Season

pixeltracker

The complete second season of Queen's English, the award-winning gay web series, is now available to stream on YouTube.

Dec. 16, 2021  

Web Series QUEEN'S ENGLISH Premieres Second Season

The complete second season of Queen's English, the award-winning gay web series, is now available to stream on YouTube.

Created by playwright and screenwriter Tyler Dwiggins (subText) and co-produced with Chris Morrissey, Queen's English is a "gay web series about some messy queens just trying to make it through adulthood in one piece - with money left over for Sunday mimosas."

The first season of Queen's English amassed over 225K viewers and picked up numerous awards on the festival circuit. Season 2 picks up when Gabe's ex-boyfriend Adam inexplicably returns to New York.

Part entertainment and part activism, Dwiggins hopes the web series will make diverse representation and dynamic storytelling accessible to a wider audience.

"I wanted to create something where gay characters weren't the sidekicks, the punchline, or the tragic plot device. Queen's English is about the nuances of queer friendship," Dwiggins says about his inspiration for the show.

Queen's English stars David Merten (Afterglow), Jordan DeLeon (The Prom National Tour), Kurt Hellerich (Goodspeed's Theory of Relativity) and Amelia Windom (HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant"). Josh Bonzie ("The Good Fight"), Talley Beth Gale (Amazon's "Harlem"), Collin Kessler (NSMT's LES MISERABLES) and Cristina Ramos (Cherry Lane Theatre's Antigone) complete the main recurring cast.

To watch Seasons One and Two of Queen's English, click here.

To watch the official trailer for Season 2, click here.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Map Face Mask
Wicked Map Face Mask
Hadestown World We Dream About Flask
Hadestown World We Dream About Flask
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Candy Bar Acrylic Magnet
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Candy Bar Acrylic Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Now Hiring: Teaching Artists, Audience Services Rep, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
  • The League Of Professional Theatre Women Awarded Receives NYSCA Grant
  • MTI Acquires Global Licensing Rights for GODSPELL
  • TEDxBroadway Young Professionals Program Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Event