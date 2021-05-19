WarnerMedia Kids & Family to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of HARRY POTTER Movies

WarnerMedia Kids & Family will celebrate the 20th anniversary later this year of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone film with two new unscripted Wizarding World specials - a limited Harry Potter fan quiz competition series and a dedicated retrospective special. This magical unscripted game show and retrospective will help to find some of the biggest self-proclaimed fans to celebrate and test their Wizarding World knowledge. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, the limited series will include four one-hour quiz challenges followed by the film retrospective, all set to premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.



Nearly two decades since the global critical and commercial film success of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, these new specials will continue the whimsical spirit of the Wizarding World and feature hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises to discover which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand. For those who demonstrate bravery similar to that of Godric Gryffindor and are looking to assess their Harry Potter expertise on camera, casting is now underway in the U.S. Fans can visit wizardingworld.com to learn more about the show.



"To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. "All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!"



A play-along component will allow viewers to don their own Hogwarts robes and swish and flick their wands from home. Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool will produce the four Wizarding World one-hour quiz competition shows. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote and VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World) will executive produce the anniversary retrospective special.