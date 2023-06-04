Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey Confirms HOCUS POCUS 3 and Teases Possible LION KING Saga

In an interview with the New York Times, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey confirms that Hocus Pocus 3 is in development.

"Yes, “Hocus Pocus 3” is happening. (His division makes two or three big-budget films annually for release in theaters and three modestly budgeted movies for Disney+.)," the article states.

Sean Bailey was named President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production in 2010, overseeing live-action films including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and the recent The Little Mermaid.

Bailey's other plans for the future include a "big, epic" The Lion King saga akin to the "Star Wars" franchise. Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, a photorealistic prequel written and directed by Barry Jenkins, is set for release in 2024.

“There’s a lot of room to run if we can find the stories,” he said.

Click here to read the full interview.

Hocus Pocus 2 was released on Disney+ on September 30, 2022, and features Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi, Hannah Waddingham, and more. The film is directed by Kenny Ortega. A Broadway-aimed musical adaptation of the original film is reportedly in the works.