Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey Confirms HOCUS POCUS 3 and Teases Possible LION KING Saga

Sean Bailey was named President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production in 2010, overseeing live-action films.

By:
How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life Photo 1 How Theatre Brought Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Film to Life
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 3 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 4 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

In an interview with the New York Times, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey confirms that Hocus Pocus 3 is in development.

"Yes, “Hocus Pocus 3” is happening. (His division makes two or three big-budget films annually for release in theaters and three modestly budgeted movies for Disney+.)," the article states. 

Sean Bailey was named President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production in 2010, overseeing live-action films including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and the recent The Little Mermaid. 

Bailey's other plans for the future include a "big, epic" The  Lion King saga akin to the "Star Wars" franchise. Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, a photorealistic prequel written and directed by Barry Jenkins, is set for release in 2024. 

“There’s a lot of room to run if we can find the stories,” he said.

Click here to read the full interview.

Hocus Pocus 2 was released on Disney+ on September 30, 2022, and features Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi, Hannah Waddingham, and more. The film is directed by Kenny Ortega. A Broadway-aimed musical adaptation of the original film is reportedly in the works



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

2
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date Photo
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date

The comedic horror film provides a new perspective of the beloved character Dracula played by Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage through the eyes of his loyal servant Renfield. Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss: Dracula. The film also stars Awkwafina. Watch the video trailer!

3
Listen: Hear the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Hear the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Soundtrack

The collection includes 30 original songs created for the series plus “Grease Is the Word,” a modern take on the song “Grease,” which was written by Barry Gibb and performed by Frankie Valli and served as the opening track of the original film. Executive music producer and GRAMMY nominee songwriter Justin Tranter helmed the music and soundtrack.

4
How to Watch the DC Multiverse on Max Photo
How to Watch the DC Multiverse on Max

Max features different eras of the DC Multiverse including Batman: The Animated Series, Static Shock, DC League of Super-Pets, Batman: Gotham Knight, Justice League: The New Frontier and more. Even the house’s youngest members can enjoy animated titles such as Super Friends, Batwheels, The LEGO Batman Movie, and the Teen Titans Go! series.

From This Author - Blair Ingenthron

Blair is the Weekend News Desk Editor / Special Projects Coordinator at BroadwayWorld. She has worked in various capacities in the theatre industry, with companies such as Davenport Theatric... (read more about this author)

Interview: T.J. Gerckens on Otterbein University's 'Big-League Program in a Small-School Package'Interview: T.J. Gerckens on Otterbein University's 'Big-League Program in a Small-School Package'
Interview: Institute for American Musical Theatre's Michael Minarik Teaches Students to Seek JoyInterview: Institute for American Musical Theatre's Michael Minarik Teaches Students to Seek Joy
Celebrating Our Student Bloggers on International Students' DayCelebrating Our Student Bloggers on International Students' Day

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET