Broadway-Aimed HOCUS POCUS Musical Adaptation in the Works

A musical adaptation of Hocus Pocus might be coming to Broadway.

People Magazine reports that the original film's producer, David Kirschner, has revealed that a stage adaption of the cult classic is in the works.

"This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on - and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus," Krischner said to Robert Peterpaul on an upcoming episode of the Art of Kindness Podcast.

Krischner went on to say that a "whole new generation" is bringing Hocus Pocus to life and that fans will be "very pleased."

The original film was directed by Kenny Ortega, who went on to helm the High School Musical film series. A creative team or timeline for the upcoming musical has not yet been revealed.

The original 1993 film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters. When a teenager lights a mysterious candle in Salem, Massachusetts, the sisters a brought back from the dead to run amok through the town.

A highly-anticipated sequel will be released tomorrow, September 30, on Disney+. With the original trio returning, the new film will also feature Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, and more.

Hocus Pocus 2 takes place 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

Watch a clip from the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 here: