Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway-Aimed HOCUS POCUS Musical Adaptation in the Works

Broadway-Aimed HOCUS POCUS Musical Adaptation in the Works

Hocus Pocus 2 willl begin streaming tomorrow, September 30, on Disney+.

Sep. 29, 2022  

A musical adaptation of Hocus Pocus might be coming to Broadway.

People Magazine reports that the original film's producer, David Kirschner, has revealed that a stage adaption of the cult classic is in the works.

"This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on - and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus," Krischner said to Robert Peterpaul on an upcoming episode of the Art of Kindness Podcast.

Krischner went on to say that a "whole new generation" is bringing Hocus Pocus to life and that fans will be "very pleased."

The original film was directed by Kenny Ortega, who went on to helm the High School Musical film series. A creative team or timeline for the upcoming musical has not yet been revealed.

The original 1993 film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters. When a teenager lights a mysterious candle in Salem, Massachusetts, the sisters a brought back from the dead to run amok through the town.

A highly-anticipated sequel will be released tomorrow, September 30, on Disney+. With the original trio returning, the new film will also feature Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, and more.

Hocus Pocus 2 takes place 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

Watch a clip from the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series TrailerVIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series Trailer
September 28, 2022

I Love You, You Hate Me is a series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur's furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it's never been put together again. Watch the video trailer now!
Academy Announces Recipients of Fifth Gold Fellowship for WomenAcademy Announces Recipients of Fifth Gold Fellowship for Women
September 28, 2022

Karishma Dube and Oleksandra Kostina have been selected to be the domestic and international recipients, Part of the Academy Gold global talent development and inclusion initiative, the Fellowship for Women is a one-year program that combines direct support, personalized mentorship and access to once-in-a-lifetime networking opportunities.
VIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three PremiereVIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three Premiere
September 28, 2022

Bravo has shared the dramatic first minutes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season three. Returning for season three are Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. Joining this season as friends are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas. Watch the sneak peek video now!
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Honor James Bond Next WeekDANCING WITH THE STARS to Honor James Bond Next Week
September 28, 2022

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of James Bond on the silver screen, the 14 remaining couples will perform dances to iconic songs from the James Bond franchise for week three of the mirrorball competition. “Bond Night” will open with a special pro performance to “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney & Wings.
ICG to Honor Director Lawrence Sher at 24th Annual ECA AwardsICG to Honor Director Lawrence Sher at 24th Annual ECA Awards
September 28, 2022

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) will honor cinematographer/director Lawrence Sher,ASC best known for his films The Joker and The Hangover series, with the Distinguished Filmmaker Award, presented by Panavision, at the 2022 Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA).