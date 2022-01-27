WOMAN IN THE CHAIR to Get North American Release in 2022

Japan has been a source of terrifying Horror feature films.

Two decades ago, The Ring, The Grudge became instant classics and later successful Hollywood franchises inspiring tons of other movies and directors around the world.

US filmmaker Derek Hammer's debut feature "Woman In A Chair" is bringing back J-Horror in today's world and the premise is simple:

Maurice, an expat living in Japan loves exploring the remote countryside.

One day as he explores an old dwelling, he discovers a motionless woman sitting in a chair.

After observing and filming for long hours what seems to be a ghost frozen in time, he decides to exploit his discovery and partners with a couple of investors.

They will open a ghost tourism attraction reserved to the wealthy not knowing that the spectators are getting more than a macabre show. Cursed and obsessed by the ghost, they will risk their lives for more.

Maurice and his business partners would have to uncover the mystery behind the woman in the chair.

With just a handful of characters, limited locations, restrained special effects, "Woman In The Chair" is an achievement. It is indeed one of the most haunting movies made in the last decade. The kind that will linger in memories maybe like the spectators of Maurice's show with hopefully not the same outcome.

Surpassing movies with larger budget, Derek Hammer has chosen the recipe "less is more" bringing the audience to fear the unseen, to wonder if the ghost has moved, as if peeking at the woman in the chair or watching the movie itself is to bring the curse upon you.

Woman In The Chair is planned to be released in NORTH AMERICA later this year.

The movie is represented worldwide by TheMovieAgency.com and will be part of their Berlinale European Film Market lineup this February.