WISECRACKIN' Comedy Game Show Pilot In Development

Wisecrackin pits comedians in a head to head competition to write a punchline to a set up they have never seen.

Feb. 24, 2021  

Wisecrackin, a virtual livestreaming weekly comedy game show, is being developed into a pilot. Comedy manager Barry Katz is consulting on the project.

Angie McMahon, faculty member at The Second City and creator of the show said, "We have our 40th show on Friday March 5, 2021 at 8pm CST at Wisecrackin.com . As the show has changed and developed we are now looking for what the next steps will be."

Past Special Guests have included: Larry O'Keefe (Composer of Heathers the Musical), Sara Benincasa (author and satirist), Evan Shapiro (Producer of Harmonquest and Portlandia), and Jay Mohr (SNL)

Upcoming guests include: Brad Norman (The voice of Bullwinke reboot on Amazon), Chris Quilietti (BBC), Nick Vatterott (writer at Real Time With Bill Maher)

Wisecrackin' is hosted by Angie McMahon. Every Friday 8pm CST. Get more information at Wisecrackin.com.


