WILL SMITH Shares First Look Photos From Upcoming FRESH PRINCE REUNION SPECIAL

Will Smith released two first-look photos at the upcoming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special from Westbrook Media, taping today on the 30th anniversary of the iconic series. Smith was joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff for a family reunion on set in the Banks' home in this this one-time special.

Surprising the rest of the cast, Smith revealed that he sat down yesterday with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.

As previously announced, the special will be a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and more special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.

Produced by Westbrook Media, the reunion will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. HBO Max is the exclusive SVOD home of the full original series library in the US, debuting on the platform when it launched in May.

