WILL AND GRACE Actress Shelley Morrison Dies at 83
Shelley Morrison, who starred as Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace has passed away at 83.
Morrison's publicist, Lori DeWaal, told The Associated Press that Morrison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness.
Morrison's Will & Grace character Rosario was Karen Walker's maid during the show's original run from 1999-2006. Her character appeared in 68 episodes over eight seasons of the original series. Morrison was asked to reprise her role for the revival of Will & Grace, but decided to retire from acting completely, according to the show's co-creator Max Mutchnick.
Morrison received two American Latino Media Arts Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a TV Series in 2002 and 2006, as well as one for Outstanding Actress in a TV Series in 2001 for playing Rosario.
Morrison was also known for playing Sister Sixto on The Flying Nun alongside Sally Field in the '60s and '70s. She was a guest actress on many shows including The Partridge Family, Three's A Crowd, My Favorite Martian, Laredo, Gunsmoke and General Hospital.
Morrison is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, Walter Dominguez.
The four stars of Will & Grace took to social media to remember Morrison. See their posts below:
Oh, Shelley... what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. She was a kind soul with a huge heart and always had a smile on her face. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison ?
Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family. ❤️
Shelley Morrison has passed. she was such an integral and important part of my experience at Will & Grace, and became a friend in the intervening years. she was loving, strong, supportive, and kind. she and her husband Walter Dominguez had a wonderful, loving, and inspiring 46-year marriage. he was always by her side. please put him and their children and grandchildren in your thoughts. i will miss you, Shelley. thank you for the years of partnership and for your friendship and support. te amo, mami.
Shelley was a beautiful soul and wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace. She's a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley's whole family. ♥️
Read the original story on Variety.