WILL AND GRACE Actress Shelley Morrison Dies at 83

Shelley Morrison, who starred as Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace has passed away at 83.

Morrison's publicist, Lori DeWaal, told The Associated Press that Morrison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness.

Morrison's Will & Grace character Rosario was Karen Walker's maid during the show's original run from 1999-2006. Her character appeared in 68 episodes over eight seasons of the original series. Morrison was asked to reprise her role for the revival of Will & Grace, but decided to retire from acting completely, according to the show's co-creator Max Mutchnick.

Morrison received two American Latino Media Arts Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a TV Series in 2002 and 2006, as well as one for Outstanding Actress in a TV Series in 2001 for playing Rosario.

Morrison was also known for playing Sister Sixto on The Flying Nun alongside Sally Field in the '60s and '70s. She was a guest actress on many shows including The Partridge Family, Three's A Crowd, My Favorite Martian, Laredo, Gunsmoke and General Hospital.

Morrison is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, Walter Dominguez.

The four stars of Will & Grace took to social media to remember Morrison. See their posts below:

