WILDCARD KITCHEN Picked Up for Third Season at Food Network

Following the successful second season of Wildcard Kitchen, Food Network has picked up the late-night culinary card game for a third round and signed host Eric Adjepong to a new multi-year deal. Season two, which premiered in January, reached nearly 6M P2+ viewers while seeing growth in younger demo P25-35 by +33%. In the series, Adjepong welcomes all-star chefs to his underground poker game where they cook, bet, bluff and backstab for cold hard cash and bragging rights. Wildcard Kitchen is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to commence this spring.

First-generation Ghanaian American Chef Eric Adjepong was born and raised in New York City and became known for introducing West African cuisine to the mainstream culinary conversation, alongside the impact its diaspora has had on South American, Latin American, Caribbean, and American food. After graduating with degrees in Culinary Arts & Nutrition from Johnson & Wales, Eric went on to obtain his Masters of Public Health in International Public Health & Nutrition from the University of Westminster in London.

From there, he cooked in several Michelin-starred restaurants before taking his talents to Top Chef. On Food Network, he has appeared on Alex vs. America, Selena + Chef, Chopped, Guy’s Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout, Tournament of Champions and more. He has partnered with brands such as AYO Foods, Bowery, Tanqueray, and has a longstanding commitment to organizations like Save the Children, of which he will soon join the likes Jennifer Garner and Dakota Fanning as a global ambassador. Eric’s first children’s book, Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging, was published by Penguin Workshop in 2023, and his debut cookbook, Ghana to the World was published with Clarkson Potter in March 2025. He is the owner of the Ghanaian inspired restaurant, Elmina, which opened last month in Washington DC.

