WICKED, MOANA 2, & More Receive Nominations for ACE Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors (ACE) has announced the nominations for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The winners will be announced LIVE during the ACE Eddie Awards on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
As previously announced, acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Also previously announced, film editors Maysie Hoy, ACE and Paul Hirsch, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):
Civil War
Jake Roberts, ACE
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Dune: Part Two
Joe Walker, ACE
Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Eliot Knapman
Margaret Sixel, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):
Anora
Sean Baker
Challengers
Marco Costa
A Real Pain
Robert Nassau
The Substance
Coralie Fargeat
Jérôme Eltabet
Valentin Féron
Wicked
Myron Kerstein, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Flow
Gints Zilbalodis
Inside Out 2
Maurissa Horwitz
Moana 2
Jeremy Milton, ACE
Michael Louis Hill
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Dan Hembery
The WILD Robot
Mary Blee
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Beatles '64
Mariah Rehmet, ACE
Jim Henson Idea Man
Sierra Neal
Paul Crowder, ACE
Her Name was Moviola
Howard Berry
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Otto Burnham
Will & Harper
Monique Zavistovski, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Chimp Crazy (102 - Gone Ape)
Evan Wise, ACE
Charles Divak, ACE
Adrienne Gits, ACE,
Doug Abel, ACE
The Jinx – Part Two (203 – Saving My Tears Until It's Official)
Richard Hankin, ACE
Charles Olivier
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (102 - Hidden in Plain Sight)
Daphne Gómez-Mena
Jane Jo, ACE
STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (101 - Then)
Alan Lowe
STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (102 - Now)
Jeff Malmberg, ACE
Aaron I. Naar
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Frasier (207 - My Brilliant Sister)
Russell Griffin, ACE
Poppa's House (102 - Sleepover)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
The Upshaws (506 - Do I)
Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE
Brian LeCoz
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
The Bear (301 - Tomorrow)
Joanna Naugle, ACE
Curb Your Enthusiasm (1206 - The Gettysburg Address)
Steven Rasch, ACE
Nobody Wants This (101 - Pilot)
Maura Corey, ACE
Only Murders in the Building (410 - My Best Friend's Wedding)
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch
What We Do in the Shadows (603 - Sleep Hypnosis)
Liza Cardinale, ACE
Dane McMaster, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
3 Body Problem (105 - Judgment Day)
Michael Ruscio, ACE
Fallout (101 - The End)
Ali Comperchio
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (101 - First Date)
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE
Shogun (110 - A Dream of A Dream)
Maria Gonzales, ACE
Aika Miyake
Slow Horses (401 - Identity Theft)
Robert Frost
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):
Am I OK?
Kayla M. Emter, ACE
Glen Scantlebury, ACE
Road House
Doc Crotzer, ACE
Unfrosted
Evan Henke, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Baby Reindeer (104 - Episode 4)
Peter H. Oliver
Benjamin Gerstein
Disclaimer (105 - V)
Adam Gough, ACE, BFE
Fargo (510 - Bisquik)
Regis Kimble
The Penguin (101 - After Hours)
Henk van Eeghen, ACE
Ripley (105 - V Lucio)
Joshua Raymond Lee
David O. Rogers
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Conan O'Brien Must Go (104 - Ireland)
Matthew Shaw
Brad Roelandt
Couples Therapy (401)
Ryan Loeffler
Eileen Meyer
Welcome to Wrexham (305 - Temporary)
Tim Wilsbach, ACE
Steve Welch, ACE
Michael Brown
Michael Oliver
Tim Roche
Matt Wafaie
Jenny Krochmal
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Sean Hubbert
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (104 - Paranormal)
Kelly Lyon, ACE
Sean McIlraith
Ryan McIlraith
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 - Boeing)
Anthony Miale, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:
Bob's Burgers (1413 - Butt, Sweat, and Fears)
Stephanie Earley, ACE
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
The Simpsons (3514 - Night of the Living Wage)
Don Barrozo
X-Men '97 (105 - Remember It)
Michelle McMillan
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
To Be Announced
American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society that has been championing the art, craft and business of film editing since 1950. Through signature events like EditFest Global, the ACE Eddie Awards and Invisible Art/Visible Artists, the organization celebrates the vital role of editors in storytelling and provides a dynamic global platform to illuminate the craft. ACE is committed to elevating the profile of film editing, fostering a diverse and inclusive community and educating future generations through a variety of active mentorship and scholarship programs. Through its programs, publications (CinemaEditor), podcasts (Editors on Editing, Global Editing Perspectives) and active educational activities, this collective of accomplished film editors is at the forefront of both preserving cinematic history while simultaneously preparing the next generation of film editors in a continuously evolving artistic climate.
