WICKED, MOANA 2, & More Receive Nominations for ACE Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors (ACE) has announced the nominations for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The winners will be announced LIVE during the ACE Eddie Awards on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

As previously announced, acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Also previously announced, film editors Maysie Hoy, ACE and Paul Hirsch, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.

A full list of nominees for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

Civil War

Jake Roberts, ACE

Conclave

Nick Emerson

Dune: Part Two

Joe Walker, ACE

Emilia Pérez

Juliette Welfling

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Eliot Knapman

Margaret Sixel, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Anora

Sean Baker

Challengers

Marco Costa

A Real Pain

Robert Nassau

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat

Jérôme Eltabet

Valentin Féron

Wicked

Myron Kerstein, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis

Inside Out 2

Maurissa Horwitz

Moana 2

Jeremy Milton, ACE

Michael Louis Hill

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Dan Hembery

The WILD Robot

Mary Blee

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Beatles '64

Mariah Rehmet, ACE

Jim Henson Idea Man

Sierra Neal

Paul Crowder, ACE

Her Name was Moviola

Howard Berry

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Otto Burnham

Will & Harper

Monique Zavistovski, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Chimp Crazy (102 - Gone Ape)

Evan Wise, ACE

Charles Divak, ACE

Adrienne Gits, ACE,

Doug Abel, ACE

The Jinx – Part Two (203 – Saving My Tears Until It's Official)

Richard Hankin, ACE

Charles Olivier

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (102 - Hidden in Plain Sight)

Daphne Gómez-Mena

Jane Jo, ACE

STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (101 - Then)

Alan Lowe

STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces (102 - Now)

Jeff Malmberg, ACE

Aaron I. Naar

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Frasier (207 - My Brilliant Sister)

Russell Griffin, ACE

Poppa's House (102 - Sleepover)

Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE

The Upshaws (506 - Do I)

Angel Gamboa Bryant, ACE

Brian LeCoz

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Bear (301 - Tomorrow)

Joanna Naugle, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm (1206 - The Gettysburg Address)

Steven Rasch, ACE

Nobody Wants This (101 - Pilot)

Maura Corey, ACE

Only Murders in the Building (410 - My Best Friend's Wedding)

Shelly Westerman, ACE

Payton Koch

What We Do in the Shadows (603 - Sleep Hypnosis)

Liza Cardinale, ACE

Dane McMaster, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

3 Body Problem (105 - Judgment Day)

Michael Ruscio, ACE

Fallout (101 - The End)

Ali Comperchio

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (101 - First Date)

Kyle Reiter, ACE

Isaac Hagy, ACE

Shogun (110 - A Dream of A Dream)

Maria Gonzales, ACE

Aika Miyake

Slow Horses (401 - Identity Theft)

Robert Frost

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Am I OK?

Kayla M. Emter, ACE

Glen Scantlebury, ACE

Road House

Doc Crotzer, ACE

Unfrosted

Evan Henke, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Baby Reindeer (104 - Episode 4)

Peter H. Oliver

Benjamin Gerstein

Disclaimer (105 - V)

Adam Gough, ACE, BFE

Fargo (510 - Bisquik)

Regis Kimble

The Penguin (101 - After Hours)

Henk van Eeghen, ACE

Ripley (105 - V Lucio)

Joshua Raymond Lee

David O. Rogers

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Conan O'Brien Must Go (104 - Ireland)

Matthew Shaw

Brad Roelandt

Couples Therapy (401)

Ryan Loeffler

Eileen Meyer

Welcome to Wrexham (305 - Temporary)

Tim Wilsbach, ACE

Steve Welch, ACE

Michael Brown

Michael Oliver

Tim Roche

Matt Wafaie

Jenny Krochmal

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Sean Hubbert

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (104 - Paranormal)

Kelly Lyon, ACE

Sean McIlraith

Ryan McIlraith

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 - Boeing)

Anthony Miale, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Bob's Burgers (1413 - Butt, Sweat, and Fears)

Stephanie Earley, ACE

Jeremy Reuben, ACE

The Simpsons (3514 - Night of the Living Wage)

Don Barrozo

X-Men '97 (105 - Remember It)

Michelle McMillan

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

To Be Announced

About American Cinema Editors

American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society that has been championing the art, craft and business of film editing since 1950. Through signature events like EditFest Global, the ACE Eddie Awards and Invisible Art/Visible Artists, the organization celebrates the vital role of editors in storytelling and provides a dynamic global platform to illuminate the craft. ACE is committed to elevating the profile of film editing, fostering a diverse and inclusive community and educating future generations through a variety of active mentorship and scholarship programs. Through its programs, publications (CinemaEditor), podcasts (Editors on Editing, Global Editing Perspectives) and active educational activities, this collective of accomplished film editors is at the forefront of both preserving cinematic history while simultaneously preparing the next generation of film editors in a continuously evolving artistic climate.

