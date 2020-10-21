WHERE SHE LIES Documentary Opens Nov. 10

From director Zach Marion.

WHERE SHE LIES is the gripping new documentary directed by Zach Marion, a two-time student recipient of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Directing Award. It is Marion's first feature-length film. WHERE SHE LIES was shot by Emma Kragen, a Motion Picture Association of America student award-winner and the Lisa Wiegand Fellowship in Cinematography recipient. Kragen was also featured in Variety's 110 Students to Watch in 2015.

Gravitas Ventures will release WHERE SHE LIES on November 10th via all major video on demand platforms to purchase and rent.

WHERE SHE LIES tells the heartbreaking yet ultimately uplifting true story of an assaulted teen, Peggy Phillips, who gives birth out of wedlock in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1962. Upon giving birth, Peggy receives conflicting narratives about her infant's fate, with one doctor claiming that her baby had passed, and another claiming it was thriving. Thirty-three years later, Peggy's mother reveals on her deathbed that Peggy's baby is still alive. After a series of new attempts to uncover the truth, including exhuming her infant's alleged grave, Peggy reaches an impasse when she runs out of money. Almost two decades later, a documentarian (Zach Marion) helps Peggy uncover the truth about what happened. They become friends, as they sift through an entanglement of local hearsay, claims from a greedy former inmate, and ultimately, DNA testing. Through its investigation of false narratives, memory, and motherhood, the film explores the gas-lighting and discrimination that Peggy faced as a sexual assault survivor in the 1960's deep south.

Gravitas Ventures acquired WHERE SHE LIES through Hot Docs Distribution Rendezvous. The film had its world premiere at this year's Nashville Film Festival.

Director, Zach Marion, co-owns Zemma Productions with his partner and cinematographer, Emma Kragen, a commercial video agency whose clients include Lyft, The Grove, and The Salvation Army. Before moving to LA, Marion served as THE HEAD of TV Development for Video Arts Studios in North Dakota. While there, he produced BIRTHS BEYOND BELIEF, an hour-long documentary on home-birth for TLC.

Watch the trailer here:

